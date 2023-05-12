Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXBMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 8:13 AM ETCalibre Mining Corp. (CXBMF), CXB:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.19K Followers

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX:CXBMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan King – SVP, Corporate Development & IR

Darren Hall – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Splett - SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Gallo - SVP Growth

Conference Call Participants

Farooq Hamed - Raymond James

Justin Stevens - PI Financial Corp.

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Calibre Mining Corp 2023 Q1 Financial Earnings Results and Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ryan King, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and IR. Please go ahead.

Ryan King

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for taking the time to join the call this morning. Before we get started, I'd like to direct everyone to our forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Our remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about the company's future performance. Although management believes that our forward-looking statements are based on fair and reasonable assumptions, actual results may turn out to be different from these forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and factors, which may lead to actual operating and financial results being different from the estimates contained in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the Q1 2023 MD&A and consolidated financial statements available on our website as well as on SEDAR. And finally, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Present today with me on the call are Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Splett, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Gallo, Senior Vice President, Growth. We will be providing

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.