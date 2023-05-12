Daniel Wright

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) submitted a new earnings sheet for its first quarter in April, and the pipeline operator continued to see resilient distributable cash flow in a market that is seeing a sharp decline in petroleum and natural gas prices. Kinder Morgan has good distribution coverage and the midstream company recently increased its dividend by 2%, which was the 6th annual dividend increase in a row. Kinder Morgan is further positioned to participate to serve the long-term energy needs of the United States, and I believe investors have 3 specific reasons to buy the drop of KMI at a really decent price!

Data by YCharts

1. Time to overweight midstream companies over producers

In the last six months, I have sold most of my producer companies, and reinvested the proceeds from my sales into midstream companies such as Kinder Morgan, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). The reason for this reallocation of cash is that I am concerned about producers depending too much on high product prices for petroleum and natural gas products. Exxon Mobil (XOM), as an example, reported a steep decline in free cash flow -- Exxon Mobil: The Party Is Likely Over -- compared to the third quarter of FY 2022 which is when energy prices peaked.

As opposed to energy producers, midstream companies like Kinder Morgan depend largely on fee-based arrangements with their customers that significantly reduce their reliance on market prices. Kinder Morgan's cash flows are highly contracted -- 93% of cash flows are either take-or-pay contracts, fee-based contracts or hedged -- which gives the midstream company a high degree of cash flow visibility.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Combined with Kinder Morgan's heavy investments in energy infrastructure, I believe the midstream firm makes for an attractive long play on growing energy demand. The U.S. is set to play a crucial role in meeting the world's energy demand for the next few decades and the growth outlook, especially for natural gas, is attractive. Energy transitions take time, and natural gas will remain a critical energy source for decades to come. As I explained in Kinder Morgan: Bull Case Supported, the midstream company has a heavy focus on natural gas. In Q1'23, natural gas accounted for 71% of Kinder Morgan's segment earnings before earnings and depreciation.

Source: Kinder Morgan

2. Kinder Morgan is strategically paying down its debt

Kinder Morgan is investing in the expansion of its pipeline portfolio, but at the same time repaying debt that has resulted from aggressive acquisitions in the firm's past. Kinder Morgan is currently repairing its balance sheet and the company has had some success in doing so: it lowered its net debt from $38B in FY 2016 to $31B in FY 2022 while at the same time returning an average of $2.1B annually to shareholders.

Source: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan still has a lot of debt on its balance sheet, but the leverage situation has improved without question. Compared to other pipeline companies such as Energy Transfer (ET) or Crestwood, Kinder Morgan has quite a favorable leverage profile. However, investors, including me, would like KMI to continue to repay more debt in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

3. Decent distribution coverage

The third reason to consider KMI on the drop is that the midstream company comfortably covers its dividend with distributable cash flow, which is the benchmark for judging whether the dividend is safe or not. Kinder Morgan's Q1'23 earnings report showed a dividend payout ratio of just 46.3%, meaning for every dollar earned in distributable cash from Kinder Morgan's energy portfolio, mostly pipelines, the midstream company paid out only 46% in dividends. This leaves enough room for Kinder Morgan to invest in the expansion of its pipeline network and use excess cash flow to repay more debt.

KMI Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Y/Y Growth Distributable Cash Flow $0.64 $0.52 $0.49 $0.54 $0.61 -4.7% Declared Dividends $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 1.8% DCF Payout 43.4% 53.4% 56.6% 51.4% 46.3% 6.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Kinder Morgan's valuation

Kinder Morgan is cheaply valued on the drop. The pipeline company is currently valued at 9.1X Enterprise-Value-to-EBITDA, which puts Kinder Morgan's valuation on the same level as Enterprise Products Partners'... which I also like for its unitholder-friendly management and distribution growth. Kinder Morgan is expected to generate about $7.9B in EBITDA next year, implying 3% year-over-year growth.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Kinder Morgan

The biggest risk for Kinder Morgan, as I see it, is the U.S. government, which has shown a desire to limit the expansion of the fossil fuel sector, which includes pipeline operators and investors in the natural gas business. For this reason, I believe that Kinder Morgan may see slowing growth in EBITDA and distributable cash flow going forward.

Final thoughts

I believe Kinder Morgan offers dividend investors a lot of value right now on the drop: first of all, Kinder Morgan relies heavily on highly contracted cash flows, which limits the midstream company's DCF downside in a market that suffers from declining prices for petroleum and natural gas. Secondly, Kinder Morgan is doing the right thing strategically and paying down debt, which will allow the midstream company to free up cash flow in the future. Thirdly, Kinder Morgan offers a very safe dividend that is supported by distributable cash flow. With the midstream firm set to outperform producer in a lower-price world, I believe the risk profile is very favorable for KMI on the drop!