Sharamand

I haven't covered Regenxbio Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a few months, so it's time to see what they have been up to. My last article was from November, when I rated it a Buy, but I also mentioned its lack of near-term catalysts. The stock has been mostly stagnant, down around 11% in the last 6 months. I have held RGNX stock for two years now, and it has not been a pleasant ride. The stock is not an entire disaster - I do see that at one point I was up 30%. But right now, I am down 40%, and it has been a slow ride downwards.

The single most crucial reason for this slow ride is because RGNX is a gene therapy whose foundations these days are shaky, and it will be another 3 years before RGNX can conclusively prove itself through its 5-25 strategy. So, the question is, are you willing to wait for three more years?

The RGNX pipeline consists of 3 self-owned assets - RGX-314 for wet AMD (partnered with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), now called ABBV-RGX-314), GX-202 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and GX-121 in Hunter syndrome; plus 2 outlicensed programs that others are developing. Their two nearest-term catalysts are these:

Completed enrollment in expansion cohorts in both Phase II AAVIATE® and ALTITUDE® trials of ABBV-RGX-314 using in-office suprachoroidal delivery, expect interim trial updates in the second half of 2023 AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ Phase I/II trial of RGX-202 continues to be on track to report initial trial data in the second half of 2023

Recently, RGNX transferred its IND for RGX-314 to AbbVie, who is now responsible for all ongoing clinical trials and for the expansion of the ATMOSPHERE and ASCENT pivotal trials which have purported regulatory goal dates in 2025/26.

Now, here's the key problem statement for RGNX in one paragraph:

ABBV-RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in nine ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. and Canada, including two pivotal trials, a Phase II bridging study, a Long-term Follow-up study, and a Fellow Eye treatment study in patients with wet AMD, all utilizing subretinal delivery, as well as two Phase II clinical trials in patients with wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy (DR), and two corresponding Long-term Follow-up studies, all utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery.

That's a lot of trials, but when you look at it closely, pivotal data is 3 years away. And this is gene therapy, where the FDA has not exactly been very accommodating. So, we do not know how things are going to look 3 years later. Thus, despite solid early data, RGNX programs are not entirely derisked. This is what is bothering me, as an investor.

On the other hand, look at the huge opportunity in a one-time gene therapy for wet AMD, for the subretinal version that is in the lead, and the more convenient suprachoroidal version that is following rapidly. This is a multibillion dollar market, and RGX-314 has consistently performed well in trials. Over 600 patients have been dosed in various 314 trials. In the earnings call, the company noted:

Long-term follow-up in our subretinal studies has shown durability over 4 years with stable to improved BCVA and meaningful reduction in anti-VEGF burden with a majority of patients injection-free.

There are 30 million patients worldwide, and the global anti-VEGF market is over $14bn. The company recently completed a bridging study successfully, which showed that a new method of production of the medicine is at par with a previously tested method. Thus, they are crossing their Ts carefully. All of this is just one indication. This is what keeps me hopeful that this long wait is going to pay off.

Among its other assets, the company recently published positive interim results of RGX-121, a gene therapy for the rare pediatric inherited condition Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome. This has a potential 2024 BLA. Morgan Stanley (MS) recently put it on a list of most undervalued stocks.

Financials

Regenxbio Inc. has a market cap of $837mn and a cash balance of $437mn. Given its nearly $100mn debt, it has an enterprise value of less than $400mn, which tells you why Morgan Stanley put it on an undervalued stock list.

Research and development expenses were $58.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, while General and administrative expenses were $22.6 million. At that rate, it has cash for over 8 quarters. This excludes any potential milestone payments that they may receive from AbbVie. The deal, made in 2021, led to an upfront payment of $370mn and has potential milestone payments of $1.38bn. AbbVie has also taken over all development costs for 314 since January, thus their cash runway will be longer than it appears now.

Bottom Line

Every few months, I look at the stagnating nature of my Regenxbio Inc. holding, and decide to cover it and take a call on whether to abandon ship. But then every month I reconsider my decision after once again reviewing and reminding myself of the RGNX potential. This time is no different.

Regenxbio Inc. is set for cash, they have a promising partnership, and in the next few years, they will keep publishing more and more derisking data from their candidates. There is nothing negative here except for the lack of near-term catalysts. As such, if you believe in the Regenxbio Inc. story, the current low price is an opportunity.