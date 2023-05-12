Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Nvidia Is Overvalued Under Every Fundamental Scenario

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia shares have also doubled their value this year, representing one of the biggest gainers amid a fragile market climate.
  • But considering persistent cyclical pressures and mounting macroeconomic uncertainties, there is low visibility into when Nvidia's falling sales will recover.
  • With substantial optimism priced into the Nvidia stock at current levels, a lot hangs on the chipmaker's upcoming earnings, and a focus on AI alone is unlikely to cut it.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »
Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia's stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has demonstrated some of the most resilient gains this year relative to the broader market, recouping almost all of its losses incurred through 2022 due to the double whammy of a cyclical downturn and an aggressive monetary

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.17K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.