Piedmont Lithium: Strong Potential, But A Buy Not Just Yet

May 12, 2023 10:00 AM ETPiedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
MJ Investing
Summary

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc has made strong moves to solidify its position as a supplier of lithium in North America.
  • The company is starting production at one of the sites in 2023, but the other ones are a few years out.
  • The company has maintained a strong balance sheet, but without a positive bottom line, I can't make a buy case and will keep PLL on hold for now.

Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Investment Summary

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) is a company in the lithium space, a crucial commodity used in making rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This mining company is headquartered in North Carolina and primarily focuses on exploring and developing lithium

The history of lithium prices

Lithium Price (tradingeconomics)

The balance sheet for the company

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

The stock price over the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

MJ Investing
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

