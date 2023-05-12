Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: After The First Quarter Earnings

May 12, 2023 10:23 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)9 Comments
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Exxon Mobil Corporation forward price-earnings ratio is pretty low in this rather expensive market.
  • The forward price-earnings ratio is likely to be even cheaper when one factors in the cost reduction efforts underway.
  • The low price-earnings ratio conveys low expectations about the future that Exxon Mobil Corporation management is likely to beat.
  • The industry challenges, particularly the challenges from 2015-2020, are very unlikely to repeat.
  • Exxon Mobil total returns are likely to rise to an annual rate of low to mid teens as management cost reduction and growth plans become effective.
ExxonMobil"s Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana, USA

JHVEPhoto

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) recently reported first quarter earnings. Earnings are widely expected to be below what they were in fiscal year 2022. But much of the industry sits below historical average valuations.

Earnings Reports

The company surprised

Exxon Mobil Earnings Summary

Exxon Mobil Earnings Summary (Exxon Mobil Earnings Press Release First Quarter 2023)

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow Summary And Free Cash Flow Calculation

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow Summary And Free Cash Flow Calculation (Exxon Mobil Earnings Press Release First Quarter 2023)

Exxon Mobil Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Exxon Mobil Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 11, 2023)

Exxon Mobil Latest Shareholder Return Comparison

Exxon Mobil Latest Shareholder Return Comparison (Exxon Mobil December 2022, Investor Update)

Exxon Mobil Structural Efficiency Gains And Cost Reduction Goals

Exxon Mobil Structural Efficiency Gains And Cost Reduction Goals (Exxon Mobil December 2022, Shareholder Update)

Exxon Mobil Capital Expenditure Plans And Overall Objectives

Exxon Mobil Capital Expenditure Plans And Overall Objectives (Exxon Mobil December 2022, Investor Update)

Exxon Mobil Foray Into ESG And Related Products

Exxon Mobil Foray Into ESG And Related Products (Exxon Mobil Investor Update December 2022)

Exxon Mobil Earnings Growth Projection Using WTI $60

Exxon Mobil Earnings Growth Projection Using WTI $60 (Exxon Mobil Investor Update December 2022)

Exxon Mobil Overall Long-Term Goal To Lower Corporate Breakeven

Exxon Mobil Overall Long-Term Goal To Lower Corporate Breakeven (Exxon Mobil Investor Update December 2022)

Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

