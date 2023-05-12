Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 9:35 AM ETAris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.19K Followers

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Tuerff - Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

William Zartler - Founder and Executive Chairman

Amanda Brock - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Tompsett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spiro Dounis - Citigroup Inc.

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

Wade Suki - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Selman Akyol - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Tuerff, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Tuerff

Good morning, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Amanda Brock, our Founder and Executive Chairman, Bill Zartler; and our CFO, Stephen Thompsett.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in this call and the related presentation, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, which are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results and events contemplated by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the risk factors and the other cautionary statements included in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would also like to point out that our investor presentation

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.