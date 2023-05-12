Bilanol

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of the strongest midstream companies. We've had qualms with the company in the past, including its lack of diversification and hefty capital spending despite its debt yield. Despite that, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has the portfolio to continue generating shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Operational Update

Energy Transfer had some exciting operational updates showing the strength of its business.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company saw volumes across its systems hit new records as demand remained high. The company has managed to improve its operations with continued operations and high-graded its margins with operations like its Mont Belvieu fractionation plant versus solely pipelines. The company's integrated assets enable it to extract profits at each step.

The company has announced revised guidance to adjusted EBITDA of $13.25 billion and growth capital of $2 billion. The company earned $3.43 billion of adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and $2 billion of discounted cash flow ("DCF"). Post an almost 10% dividend yield, the company earned $965 million in cash, of which $550 million was spent on capital expenditures.

The company has targeted not just aggressive growth capital spending (expected to ramp up in the second half of the year) but continued acquisitions. We'd like to see the company, at minimum, target a 3.0x leverage ratio with debt pay downs as it comes due, and avoid issuing new shares with opportunistic repurchases.

Energy Transfer Acquisitions

Energy Transfer has focused on bolt-on acquisitions such as the recently closed Lotus Midstream acquisition for $900 million cash + $500 million dilution.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

We've spoken before about how we're not a fan of the company's dilution given an almost 10% dividend yield. It shows that investors don't trust your dividend which is arguably fair, and the company should be more focused on improving its financial position or repurchase shares at that yield. Issuing shares by the company is effectively a double-digit cost of capital.

However, the company does get a strong asset, with additional storage capacity, pipeline assets, and synergies with its existing businesses. As a result, the company can easily achieve a higher multiple than what the business was operating with before it was acquired.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital

The company is expecting to ramp up growth capital for the remainder of the year, from $400 million in 1Q to $530 million average for the remaining 3 quarters.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The vast majority of this cash is expected to be spent in the midstream sector. NGL & refined products, a major sector of growth for the company, is expected to have much of the other capital. Interstate and crude projects will continue, but remain minimal. Lastly for the company is new connections and optimization projects.

We'd like to see the company allocate capital here to business diversification.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Return Potential

Energy Transfer LP has a continued ability to drive substantial shareholder returns, although we'd like to see it take advantage of a clear valuation disconnect.

The company's annualized FCF yield is roughly 20%. The company's maintenance capital is 1.5% and its annualized growth capital is roughly 5%. The company's recent acquisitions and diversified portfolio enable high-return bolt-on capital projects. That will enable continued EBITDA growth for the company.

Additionally, the company is planning a 10% dividend yield, with 3-5% annualized growth guidance. That's a strong dividend level it can comfortably afford, and one that justifies investing by itself given its security. There's not a lot of safe dividends anywhere near this level in the market currently. Overall, the company's ability to drive shareholder returns is impressive.

Of course, if we were in charge we'd do things differently. We'd repurchase all the shares we could under $15 / share, taking advantage of the saved dividend expenses. Once the share price passed that threshold, we'd pay down debt towards a 3.0x target, while maintaining growth capital expenditures and continued growth.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the company's lack of diversity, especially in alternative energy sources. Natural gas protects the company in the intermediary term, but there's a strong push for markets to move towards renewables, which are also getting more economical.

Additionally, Energy Transfer LP has a hefty debt load. It's not the end of the world, but rising interest rates could force the company to deal with higher interest rates in the short term and step up repurchases of debt versus other rewards in the long run.

Both of these could hurt the company's ability to continue its returns and strength.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer LP has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is continuing to generate strong cash flow and improve its guidance. At the core of the company's returns is a 10% dividend yield it's guided to increase at 3-5% annualized, something that it can comfortably afford on top of maintenance capital.

The company's debt level has hit its target, however, we'd like to see Energy Transfer continuing to reduce its debt. At the same time, the company is continuing to invest in growth. We'd like to see Energy Transfer LP use share repurchases while its dividend is high and reduce its debt targets further. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.