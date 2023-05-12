Energy Transfer Ramps Up Guidance, Highlights Business Strength
Summary
- Energy Transfer LP continues to make some suboptimal decisions in our view, but perhaps that's the best for its valuation.
- The company has an almost double-digit dividend yield and it's guiding steady growth for along with continued capital investments.
- Energy Transfer is well set up for the next decade to continue driving substantial shareholder returns. It has significant additional discounted cash flow to deploy.
- We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Retirement Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of the strongest midstream companies. We've had qualms with the company in the past, including its lack of diversification and hefty capital spending despite its debt yield. Despite that, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has the portfolio to continue generating shareholder returns.
Energy Transfer Operational Update
Energy Transfer had some exciting operational updates showing the strength of its business.
The company saw volumes across its systems hit new records as demand remained high. The company has managed to improve its operations with continued operations and high-graded its margins with operations like its Mont Belvieu fractionation plant versus solely pipelines. The company's integrated assets enable it to extract profits at each step.
The company has announced revised guidance to adjusted EBITDA of $13.25 billion and growth capital of $2 billion. The company earned $3.43 billion of adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and $2 billion of discounted cash flow ("DCF"). Post an almost 10% dividend yield, the company earned $965 million in cash, of which $550 million was spent on capital expenditures.
The company has targeted not just aggressive growth capital spending (expected to ramp up in the second half of the year) but continued acquisitions. We'd like to see the company, at minimum, target a 3.0x leverage ratio with debt pay downs as it comes due, and avoid issuing new shares with opportunistic repurchases.
Energy Transfer Acquisitions
Energy Transfer has focused on bolt-on acquisitions such as the recently closed Lotus Midstream acquisition for $900 million cash + $500 million dilution.
We've spoken before about how we're not a fan of the company's dilution given an almost 10% dividend yield. It shows that investors don't trust your dividend which is arguably fair, and the company should be more focused on improving its financial position or repurchase shares at that yield. Issuing shares by the company is effectively a double-digit cost of capital.
However, the company does get a strong asset, with additional storage capacity, pipeline assets, and synergies with its existing businesses. As a result, the company can easily achieve a higher multiple than what the business was operating with before it was acquired.
Energy Transfer Growth Capital
The company is expecting to ramp up growth capital for the remainder of the year, from $400 million in 1Q to $530 million average for the remaining 3 quarters.
The vast majority of this cash is expected to be spent in the midstream sector. NGL & refined products, a major sector of growth for the company, is expected to have much of the other capital. Interstate and crude projects will continue, but remain minimal. Lastly for the company is new connections and optimization projects.
We'd like to see the company allocate capital here to business diversification.
Energy Transfer Shareholder Return Potential
Energy Transfer LP has a continued ability to drive substantial shareholder returns, although we'd like to see it take advantage of a clear valuation disconnect.
The company's annualized FCF yield is roughly 20%. The company's maintenance capital is 1.5% and its annualized growth capital is roughly 5%. The company's recent acquisitions and diversified portfolio enable high-return bolt-on capital projects. That will enable continued EBITDA growth for the company.
Additionally, the company is planning a 10% dividend yield, with 3-5% annualized growth guidance. That's a strong dividend level it can comfortably afford, and one that justifies investing by itself given its security. There's not a lot of safe dividends anywhere near this level in the market currently. Overall, the company's ability to drive shareholder returns is impressive.
Of course, if we were in charge we'd do things differently. We'd repurchase all the shares we could under $15 / share, taking advantage of the saved dividend expenses. Once the share price passed that threshold, we'd pay down debt towards a 3.0x target, while maintaining growth capital expenditures and continued growth.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the company's lack of diversity, especially in alternative energy sources. Natural gas protects the company in the intermediary term, but there's a strong push for markets to move towards renewables, which are also getting more economical.
Additionally, Energy Transfer LP has a hefty debt load. It's not the end of the world, but rising interest rates could force the company to deal with higher interest rates in the short term and step up repurchases of debt versus other rewards in the long run.
Both of these could hurt the company's ability to continue its returns and strength.
Conclusion
Energy Transfer LP has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is continuing to generate strong cash flow and improve its guidance. At the core of the company's returns is a 10% dividend yield it's guided to increase at 3-5% annualized, something that it can comfortably afford on top of maintenance capital.
The company's debt level has hit its target, however, we'd like to see Energy Transfer continuing to reduce its debt. At the same time, the company is continuing to invest in growth. We'd like to see Energy Transfer LP use share repurchases while its dividend is high and reduce its debt targets further. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.