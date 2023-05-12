Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Forget Alibaba And Take A Look At Kaspi Instead

May 12, 2023 10:41 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), KAKZF
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this article, I'm trying to prove that Kaspi stock has much more growth potential compared to Alibaba. A comparison I assume you've never seen before.
  • What Alibaba failed to do - create a full ecosystem with financial solutions inside - Kaspi succeeded in doing. Kaspi's ecosystem yields better growth and margins.
  • Kaspi occupies >41% of its market, and that share, if you look at the numbers, is only continuing to grow (unlike Alibaba's share in China).
  • Alibaba's projected EPS growth is a CAGR of ~8.1% from 2023 to 2025. Kaspi's EPS grew 76.7% YoY in U.S. dollars. Both stocks have nearly the same P/Es.
  • I don't recommend trying to catch another falling knife in BABA. Better buy what grows higher, costs about the same in terms of valuation, and has fewer geopolitical risks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Wang He

Introduction

I've been writing about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) stock here on Seeking Alpha since September 2021 when 1 ADR was trading for ~$150. I was bearish from the start and didn't change

Seeking Alpha, my latest article on BABA stock

Seeking Alpha, my latest article on BABA stock

Kaspi's IR materials

Kaspi's IR materials

Kaspi's Q1 FY2023 IR materials

Kaspi's Q1 FY2023 IR materials

Wallstreetzen's data, author's notes

Wallstreetzen's data, author's notes

PWC, Cross Insights, author's notes [proprietary source]

PWC, Cross Insights, author's notes [proprietary source]

Author's work, based on Data Insight's data

Author's work, based on Data Insight's data

Kaspi's IR, author's notes

Kaspi's IR, author's notes

SA News

SA News

Ycharts

Ycharts

Seeking Alpha, BABA, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, BABA, author's notes

Author's work, based on Kaspi's and SA's data

Author's work, based on Kaspi's and SA's data

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Kaspi's Q1 FY2023 IR materials

Kaspi's Q1 FY2023 IR materials

Investing.com, USD/KZT

Investing.com, USD/KZT

Morgan Stanley, proprietary source [27 April 2023]

Morgan Stanley, proprietary source [27 April 2023]

Investing.com, author's notes

Investing.com, author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.57K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KAKZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.