Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Casella Waste Systems: Solid Performance With Latest Acquisition Being Value Accretive

May 12, 2023 10:45 AM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)WM
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
186 Followers

Summary

  • CWST has demonstrated solid performance, exceeding expectations in terms of revenue and gross margin in the recent 1Q23 results.
  • Despite a slight drop in EBITDA margin due to temporary headwinds, I anticipate a return to normalized margin expansion as these factors subside.
  • CWST's acquisition of GFL's assets is a strategic move that enlarges its TAM and brings a desirable business mix.

Conveyor Belt for Recyclables in Waste Processing Facility

AzmanL

Thesis

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) provides integrated and non-hazardous solid waste services throughout the Eastern United States. To give context regarding the industry, there are not many publicly listed waste management players in the world, and especially ones with the smaller

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
186 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.