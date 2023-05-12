adamdodd

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets, mainly stocks. I usually add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also leverage the market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The financial sector is one of the most exciting sectors, in my opinion. The weakness in the banking industry, mainly among regional banks, has made other stocks in the sector very interesting. I recently wrote about Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), and today I will write about American Express (NYSE:AXP). A year ago, I rated the company a HOLD, and since then, the shares have been 7% lower, and the EPS has increased. Therefore, it is time to revisit the company.

I will analyze American Express using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

American Express Company provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing, network services, accounts payable expense management products and services, and travel and lifestyle services. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fundamentals

Revenues of American Express have increased by more than 70% over the past decade. American Express earns money when consumers and merchants use its network and offer clients loans and other debt products. The higher interest rates will allow the company to charge more. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects American Express to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~11% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has increased much faster. In fact, with a 134% increase in ten years, it is almost double the sales growth. EPS growth was faster because the company maintained disciplined expenses and aggressively acquired its shares to support EPS growth. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects American Express to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend growth of American Express has been very impressive, even if the company is not a dividend aristocrat. The company has frozen its dividend during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. Yet in both cases, it hasn't reduced it. Therefore, while the company has only two annual dividend increases in a row, it hasn't reduced the payment for 27 years. The dividend payment seems safe with a payout ratio below 25%, yet investors should consider that the current yield is not extremely attractive at 1.46%.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividends, American Express also returns capital through buybacks. The company is aggressively buying back its shares, reducing the number of shares by more than 31% over the last decade. Buybacks support EPS growth and are highly effective when the share price is low and the valuation is attractive. Over the previous quarter, the company spent roughly $300M on buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of American Express stands at 13.3 when using the 2023 EPS forecasts. The graph below shows this is the lowest point we have seen over the last twelve months. Paying 13 times earnings for a company that shows double digits growth is an attractive offer, and I believe that we now see American Express trading for an attractive valuation for the long term.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes how attractively valued shares of American Express are right now. The average P/E ratio of the company has stood at 17 over the last twenty years. The current valuation is more than 20% lower. Moreover, the average growth rate has been 10% annually over the previous twenty years, which aligns with the current growth forecasts for the medium term. Therefore, I believe that the shares of American Express are attractively valued.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity for American Express is the increase in interest rates and growing volumes. The higher interest rates allow the company to charge clients more when they take a loan or use a revolving credit on their card. It also allows the company to invest its capital in safe yet rewarding assets easily. Moreover, the company is also enjoying growth across the board in payment volumes. As the slide below shows, American Express enjoys double-digit volume growth in almost every segment.

Q1 Results

Another growth opportunity for American Express is its client segment. The company aims at premium clients and offers them premium credit cards such as the Platinum Card. These clients have higher credit scores and are better suited to handle the volatile business environment without defaulting on their debts. They are also likely to keep traveling more and spend, even when the environment is challenging.

Another opportunity is the bright future and excellent execution. The slide below shows the company's guidance from January 2022 and how the company managed to beat expectations across the board. Flawless execution is always a critical component of good companies, and the management has managed to crush its goals and take an even more challenging goal for 2023. Good management can keep selling cards and loans and expand the network to more merchants.

Q1 Results

Risks

The first risk is not unique to American Express but relevant to different companies offering loans. The provisions are growing and are now higher than before the pandemic. Higher provisions mean the company is more worried about clients not paying on time. It also means that the EPS and net income will be hurt as the company has to set aside more capital. Therefore, there is more capital that the company cannot return to its shareholders.

Q1 Results

The company is exposed to the risk of recession twice. When the economy is in a recession, consumers tend to spend less money, which can lead to lower network usage. In addition, recessions can lead to higher unemployment, which will likely make more people default on their credit card payments. This can lead to higher credit losses for American Express.

American Express also faces competition from other credit card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard. These networks offer similar products and services to American Express, and they are also trying to attract premium customers. Moreover, the company also faces competition from other financial institutions offering loans. Therefore, American Express must excel, as its business is competitive, especially the loans business.

Conclusions

To conclude, American Express offers investors a fantastic combination. Solid fundamentals with higher sales, EPS, and dividend growth. It also provides a great valuation with a forward P/E ratio of 13. Moreover, the company has several growth opportunities in the short and long term that will propel the company's growth as we advance.

While there are some risks to the investment thesis in American Express, they're mainly short-term risks as investors fear a recession, lower spending, and higher rates of defaults. I believe that these risks are less impactful over the long term. Therefore, the shares are a BUY. Long-term investors seeking a reliable, growing source of income should consider buying American Express.