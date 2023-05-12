PubMatic Q1 Earnings: Time To Buy? I Don't Think So, Here's Why
Summary
- PubMatic, Inc. has seen its share rise as investors start to sniff out an improving advertising market in the back half of 2023.
- However, I don't believe that PubMatic's recent share price appreciation will have lasting momentum.
- For one, paying around 20x forward free cash flow for PubMatic is a stretched valuation.
Investment Thesis
PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) is an advertising platform that connects digital publishers with buyers. There's no doubt that the past 2 years have been challenging for PubMatic.
However, I simply don't believe that just because PubMatic's stock is down from its prior highs, that makes it undervalued.
As you'll see, its stock isn't even trading that cheaply on a free cash flow basis. But there are other considerations too, which we'll get to imminently.
Why PubMatic? Why Now?
PubMatic is a digital advertising platform. If you hold substantial digital assets, for example, a high-traffic website, you may want to monetize some of that content with adverts.
Rather than seeking to directly sell your digital inventory via a bidding process with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), one solution could be to reach out to an independent sell-side platform, such as PubMatic. PubMatic is essentially a brokerage company, where you can put ads for sale.
PubMatic is a middleman. PubMatic helps publishers monetize their content while at the same time allowing advertisers to reach their target audience.
Next, consider this trend in dollar-based net retention figures.
What we see above is that Q1, 2022 ended with its trailing twelve months' net retention rates at 140%. Then, this retention rate steadily moved lower over the next several quarters.
As you can see, PubMatic finished 2022 with net retention rates of 108%. And now, as Q1 2023 starts, its trailing twelve months' net retention rates dropped further to 105%.
With this context in mind, let's delve deeper into PubMatic's financial prospects.
Revenue Growth Rates Fully Fizzle Out
The graphic above is uninspiring. Putting asides any narrative about PubMatic's prospects as an independent global operator with no debt, I don't believe investors will clamor for this business any time soon.
So far, I've only discussed the negative considerations facing PubMatic. In the next section, I'll highlight the crown jewel of the bull thesis, its free cash flow.
Free Cash Flow Profile Leaves Much to be Desired
PubMatic reported $38 million of free cash flow in 2022.
This included approximately $50 million of capex. Now, looking ahead to 2023, PubMatic is guiding that its capex will fall meaningfully to roughly $14 million at the midpoint.
Accordingly, given that PubMatic declares that in 2022 and 2023 its free cash flows will be roughly equal, we can assume that its cash flows from operations will probably be down around $30 million from the prior year.
In other words, in 2022 PubMatic's cash flows were $89 million, while the current guidance for 2023 points to approximately $60 million.
My point here is that in an inflationary environment, I don't believe that the best way to generate growing future free cash flow is to dramatically reduce the company's capex investments. Because there's only so far, a digital advertising company can reduce its technological investments in infrastructure.
One way or another, PubMatic's prospects at converting its growing revenues into free cash flows aren't quite as strong in 2023 compared with either 2021 or 2022.
PubMatic's free cash flow reached a peak of 22% in 2021, then dropped to 15% in 2022, and I suspect that in 2023 it could probably fall below 13% y/y margin.
The Bottom Line
PubMatic, Inc.'s near-term prospects don't appear to be lining up with a thriving, a growing business. In fact, as I look ahead, I roughly estimate that PubMatic is being priced at somewhere close to 20x forward free cash flow.
For a business like PubMatic, Inc. that isn't consistently growing on a sustainable basis anywhere near 15% CAGR, paying such a high multiple leaves investors vulnerable.
Indeed, for readers that have the stamina to read further, why don't you check out AppLovin Corporation (APP)? Yes, its Apps business is facing many of the same issues as PubMatic, but its Software business appears to be reporting some organic growth, which appears to be reasonably stable. Furthermore, AppLovin is priced at roughly 14x forward free cash flow.
Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.
