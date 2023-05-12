Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Capital: Get A Covered 12.1% BDC Yield And A Catalyst

May 12, 2023 10:56 AM ETCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)
Summary

  • Crescent Capital recently acquired another BDC.
  • A larger, combined investment portfolio translates into better diversification and more origination opportunities. The acquisition it’s expected to be accretive to NII.
  • Crescent Capital, on a stand-alone basis, had an 85% dividend pay-out ratio.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a specialty finance business development company with a catalyst in the form of management's recent acquisition of another business development company, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.

The merger is expected to

Combined Portfolio Metrics

Combined Portfolio Metrics (Crescent Capital BDC)

NII Accretion

NII Accretion (Crescent BDC)

Dividend Coverage

Dividend Coverage (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

