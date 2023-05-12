Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Reserve Watch: What Is The Fed's Tightening Doing To The Banking System

May 12, 2023
John M. Mason
Summary

  • Very little happened on the Fed's watch this past banking week.
  • The M2 money stock continues to decline and is down 5.3 percent from a year ago: quantitative tightening is now in its 13th month.
  • Bank profits for the first quarter were at historic highs despite the failures that took place, the largest commercial banks leading the pack.
  • The Federal Reserve still seems intent upon keeping its quantitative tightening going, although there is a question about whether or not it is overcoming the Fed's asset bubble.
  • It seems, moving forward, that the largest banks and the smallest banks are doing OK: many of the "middle-size" banks appear to have not prepared for the Fed's tightening and are suffering.

Federal Reserve & The Economy

The Federal Reserve let money flow into bank accounts last week, presumably to help keep any market pressure off of the Fed's policy rate of interest, which the Fed just raised a week ago.

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances with

Effective Federal Funds Rate

Effective Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

M2 Money Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

