AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:15 AM ETAirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Dean - CFO

Aaron Rollins - Founder & Executive Chairman

Todd Magazine - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Parker Snure - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to AirSculpt Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and we have allocated 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer at AirSculpt Technologies. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Dennis Dean

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss AirSculpt Technologies results for the first quarter. Joining me on the call today is the company's Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Aaron Rollins and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Magazine.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements may include our future expectations regarding financial results and guidance, market opportunities and our growth.

Risks and uncertainties that may impact these statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we will file with the SEC, all of which can be found on our website at investors.elitebodysculpture.com. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

During our call today, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use non-GAAP measures in some of our financial discussions as we believe they more accurately represent the true operational performance and underlying results of our business. A reconciliation

