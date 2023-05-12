Alex Wong

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) disappointed the market with its first-quarter earnings release on Tuesday when the electric vehicle company adjusted its production outlook for FY 2023 to the downside. Fisker sees short term production challenges that forced the EV company to lower its production guidance from 42,400 electric vehicles to a new range of 32,000 to 36,000 EVs, showing a decline of approximately 20% on a mid-point basis. The adjusted guidance comes only days after Fisker announced that the first Ocean sport utility vehicles has been delivered to a customer in Denmark. With revenue estimates now likely to reset to the downside, I believe Fisker will have a problem moving into a new up-leg. For this reason, I am downgrading my rating on Fisker from strong buy to hold!

Game-changing production outlook

In my work on Fisker presented in Fisker: Inflection Point, I specifically mentioned the EV company's strong outlook regarding its production ramp as a key reason for investors to consider buying the EV maker's shares. Until recently, Fisker has guided for a FY 2023 production volume of 42,400 which the EV maker has now revised downward to a new range of 32-36 thousand EVs. Lucid Group (LCID) also recently said that it expects to deliver "10 thousand or more" electric vehicles in FY 2023 which to me seemed like a downgrade from the more robustly formulated production target of 10-14 thousand electric vehicles.

The downgrade is concerning to me because Fisker presented one of the strongest outlooks for production and delivery growth for the current fiscal year. With production now expected to grow much slower than expected, there is a considerable risk that analysts are revising their revenue estimates to the downside as well.

Revenue growth is now set to slow, downward estimate revisions pose valuation risk

Fisker generated only $198 thousand in revenues in the first-quarter which fell widely short of the consensus estimate by more than $2M. Combined with the lowered production outlook for FY 2023, investors must expect growing valuation pressure on Fisker's shares.

While revenues have ramped up nicely over the last year -- Fisker generated only $12 thousand in revenues in the year-earlier period -- the EV company may grow a lot slower than projected. Fisker also reported a large net loss of $120.6M and the EV maker is not expected to be profitable before FY 2025.

I expect continual pressure on Fisker's revenue estimates after the company lowered its production guidance by 20% and further adjustments to the down-side have to be expected. Fisker is now expected to grow its revenues 113% from FY 2023 to FY 2024, but with revenue recognition also slowing, the down-trend in recent top line revisions is likely set to continue.

Potential liquidity issue

Fisker is not as well-capitalized as other EV manufacturers like Lucid or Rivian Automotive (RIVN): the EV maker had about $652.5M in available cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the first-quarter. Lucid and Rivian both have billions of dollars in available liquidity, largely because they have been backed by deep-pocketed investors such as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF and Amazon (AMZN). Fisker's available cash is sufficient to pay for about 4-5 quarters worth of production (based off of ~$130M in quarterly cost of goods sold and operating expenses). Within the next year, therefore, I would expect Fisker to raise capital in order to fund its production ramp.

Fisker's valuation now reflects deep concerns about its state of operations

Fisker is valued at a 0.5x forward sales which are expected, as indicated above, to grow to $3.8B, but this projection implies a huge ramp in production and revenue recognition. Other EV makers trade at similar valuation multipliers, but with growing production risks I believe shares are facing an uphill struggle in the near future.

Risks with Fisker

Fisker has higher liquidity risks and therefore production risks than other EV makers. This liquidity risk comes on top of the very real concern of slowing demand for electric vehicles after the company cut its production guidance for FY 2023. If Fisker has to raise equity capital, investors are faced with potential dilution. For those reasons, I am downgrading Fisker from strong buy to hold.

Final thoughts

Fisker's revised production guidance for FY 2023 is clearly a negative for the company and its shares. The EV company's previous guidance implied one of the strongest electric vehicle ramps in the industry and that Fisker had to cut its guidance indicates that the company is not going to grow as fast as projected this year. As a result, I expect top line estimates to reset lower which could add weight on the company's price-to-revenue multiplier. As opposed to other EV manufacturers, I see liquidity risks for Fisker as the company is not as well-capitalized as companies like Lucid or Rivian. A potential stock sale could dilute shareholders and weigh on the company's valuation as well. Considering that the EV company just lowered its production target, I am downgrading Fisker to hold!