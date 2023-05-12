Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:33 AM ETAcurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Shawah - CFO

Dave Luci - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Molloy - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Acurx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rob Shawah, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Rob Shawah

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our call. This morning, we issued a press release providing financial results and company highlights for the first quarter of 2023 which is available on our website at acurxpharma.com.

Joining me today is David Luci, President and CEO of Acurx, who will give a corporate update and outlook for 2023. After that, I'll provide some highlights to the financials from the quarter-ended March 31, and then turn the call back over to Dave for his closing remarks.

As a reminder, during today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, estimates and projections about future events that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors should consider these risks and other information described in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we filed today, Friday May 12, 2023.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and Acurx disclaims any obligation to update such statements at any time in the future. This conference call contains time-sensitive information that's accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast

