Clearwater Analytics Targets International Growth Despite Operating Loss
Summary
- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. published its Q1 2023 financial results recently.
- The firm provides a range of investment accounting, analysis and reporting software to institutions worldwide.
- Clearwater Analytics has produced continuing revenue growth, but operating results have turned negative.
- Management is seeking to expand its international focus, so I'm Neutral [Hold] on Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. stock until we see further growth and operating results in a slowing economic environment.
A Quick Take On Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 6, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides automated investment data aggregation, accounting, compliance, risk and reporting functionalities to financial institutions.
I previously wrote about CWAN with a Hold rating here.
The company's operating income has turned negative with worsening operating leverage as it seeks to focus on international expansion.
My outlook remains Neutral [Hold] on Clearwater Analytics Holdings until we see further operating results.
Clearwater Analytics Overview
Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. was founded to develop a SaaS platform to simplify investment accounting and analysis for asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai, who has been with the firm since September 2016 and was previously CEO of Solmark, an investment partnership.
The company's primary offerings include:
Data aggregation
Investment accounting and reporting
Performance measurement
Compliance monitoring
Risk analysis.
The firm pursues client relationships with asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations via a direct sales and marketing force that is focused on the United States.
Clearwater Analytics' Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Marketprimes, the global investment management software market was an estimated $3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach nearly $4.5 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by users to automate repetitive tasks so they can focus on maximizing portfolio performance and creating more sophisticated approaches.
Also, assessing risks and exposures and efficiently reporting and sharing the information with stakeholders will drive demand for more capable solutions.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
SS&C
State Street
SAP
BNY Mellon (Eagle)
Simcorp
BlackRock
FIS
Northern Trust
Others.
Clearwater Analytics' Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has grown per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has varied within a narrow range:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter rose materially in the most recent quarter:
Operating income by quarter has dropped into negative territory recently:
Operating leverage by quarter also worsened sharply in Q1 2023:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, CWAN's stock price has dropped 1.83% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 12.72%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $240.1 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $50.6 million in total debt, of which $2.8 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $51.8 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $7.2 million. The company paid a hefty $73.0 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters, the highest figure in the most recent eleven-quarter period.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Clearwater Analytics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
9.2
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
380.0
|
Price / Sales
|
9.1
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
19.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-4.0%
|
EBITDA %
|
2.4%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$3,670,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,910,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$59,020,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.07
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
CWAN's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 21.7% as of Q1 2023's results, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
19.3%
|
EBITDA %
|
2.4%
|
Total
|
21.7%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Clearwater Analytics
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023's results, management highlighted the value of its platform to clients during times of investment volatility, such as those recently occurring during the March banking crisis.
Notably, in the past 12 months, 40% of the assets under management [AUM] added to the company's platform have been in the alternative asset space.
The firm is also unifying its global sales organization as it focuses more resources on international opportunities since management believes the problems facing investment managers are the same regardless of their global location.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.'s net revenue retention rate was 106%, the same as the prior quarter, indicating moderate product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.
Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 19.5% year-over-year and gross profit margin increased 0.6 percentage points.
SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased by 6.8 percentage points year-over-year while operating results worsened sharply to a loss of $6.3 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead, Clearwater management guided full-year 2023 revenue to grow at 19.5% at the midpoint of the range.
The company's financial position is reasonably strong, with ample liquidity, low debt and strong free cash flow. However, management is handing out an increasingly high amount of stock-based compensation.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CWAN at an EV/Sales multiple of around 9.2x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 5.5x on April 27, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. is currently valued by the market at a significant premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of April 27, 2023.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is a macroeconomic slowdown that appears to be already underway, tightening credit conditions that may affect customer spending plans, possibly reducing its revenue growth potential in the near term.
From management's most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I'm most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management cited "Uncertain" once, "Challeng[es][ing]" five times, and "Macro" six times in various contexts.
The negative terms referred to the generally uncertain macroeconomic environment the firm faces and analysts are asking management about.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has compressed by 11.5%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.'s Q1 2023 financial performance has shown continued revenue growth but also higher SG&A costs.
As we enter a macroeconomic slowdown, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.'s expansion focus into Europe and Asia could result in sub-optimal operating results due to increased operating expenditures and perhaps less-than-robust revenue growth.
In the near term, therefore, I'm Neutral on Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. until we see further operating results.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.