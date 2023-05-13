Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio, Jane's April Update: Risk-Free Rates Are Looking Very Attractive

Summary

  • Jane's retirement accounts generated a total of $2,575.73 of dividend income for April 2023 vs. $2,205.33 of dividend income for April 2022.
  • Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $422.7K as of April 30, 2023, vs. $431.8K on April 30, 2022. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 5.52%.
  • Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $201.5K as of April 30, 2023, vs. $206.1K on April 30, 2022. The estimated annualized dividend yield is 5.37%.
  • A total of four companies paid an increased dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of April.
  • We make a shift of cash to Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund SWVXX for a better yield on excess cash.
For those interested in a more recent look at the market and potential investment ideas you can find that update at the end of the article.

One thing that, I believe is worth noting before jumping into Jane's April performance is

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, DLR, ETN, HON, IBM, LUMN, LYB, MAIN, MMM, TROW, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

