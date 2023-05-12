Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

PayPal: Now Beyond Dirt Cheap (Rating Upgrade)

May 12, 2023 11:56 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)21 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Can you believe that PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock has dropped by a staggering 80% from its all-time high?
  • However, there's nothing wrong with PayPal fundamentally, as the company goes through a transitory (broad market) slowdown process.
  • Moreover, PayPal's recent earnings results beat estimates and indicate the company is performing relatively well, provided the current economic conditions.
  • Nevertheless, PayPal's stock dropped even lower after its earnings results (on a "downgrade") from the experts at Credit Suisse.
  • PayPal has plenty of growth ahead, and at 11 times the consensus forward earnings estimate, its stock is beyond dirt cheap right now. It's ridiculous.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

PayPal"s Stock Tumbles On Poor Quarterly Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan

I recently increased my stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), doubling down on the stock in my All-Weather Portfolio, bringing my average price per share paid to approximately $70. Can you believe that PayPal's

PYPL

PYPL (stockcharts.com)

PayPal price targets

PayPal price targets (seekingalpha.com)

Revenue estimates

Revenue estimates (seekingalpha.com )

EPS estimates

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
41.92K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.