Trisura Group Ltd. (TRRSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:57 AM ETTrisura Group Ltd. (TRRSF), TSU:CA
Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCPK:TRRSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Clare - Chief Executive Officer

David Scotland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Marcel McLean - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Trisura Group Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

On the call today are David Clare, Chief Executive Officer; and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer. David Clare will begin by providing a business and strategic update followed by David Scotland, who will discuss financial results for the quarter. Following formal comments, lines will be opened for analyst questions.

I would like to remind participants that in today’s comments, including in responding to questions and in discussing new initiatives related to financial and operating performance, forward-looking statements may be made, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities law.

These statements reflect predictions of future events and trends and do not relate to historical events. They are subject to known and unknown risks and future events and results may differ materially from such statements. For further information on these risks and their potential impacts, please see Trisura’s filings with securities regulators. [Operator instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to David Clare.

David Clare

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome. Our business reported strong operating performance in the first quarter, growing insurance revenue 58% compared to Q1 2022, and supporting a 21% operating return on equity. Momentum has sustained as we scale an increasingly diversified specialty insurance platform.

Results, again, were particularly strong in Canada, with 33% growth in insurance revenue supported by profitable underwriting. Our U.S. fronting business produced $459 million of insurance revenue, an increase of 71% over the prior year.

