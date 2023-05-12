These Signals Cause Me Not To Buy A Stock

tadamichi

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha in early May of 2023.

Oftentimes, I give you articles where I share the common qualities of attractive stocks. My criteria for investing, as it were. Well, I've noticed and tracked that the stocks I don't invest in, share clear qualities that could be warnings for anyone looking to invest in a business.

A fair warning - such considerations do require research. You can't just look at the stock price or P/E - you need to dig deep or follow/read people that dig deep.

I've also noticed when I look back, that I myself at least at times have been a victim of investing in such businesses. Clarifying and codifying these things has helped me to avoid exactly that, and I now have strict "governance" rules regarding my portfolio that I follow before "going in".

Let's look at some things that companies that I view as "poor investments" have in common. Some of these qualities may be things you personally disagree with - but many of these, I view as quite no-nonsense and hard to argue with.

Let's move down the list, in the order that I look at these qualities.

1. Not a working business model

By "working business model", I don't mean any one specific thing in the business model itself. I'm speaking about very high-level things.

I'm talking about how a working business should be able to make money, by which I mean a profit.

As a business, you offer goods or services which you sell to your customers - revenue. You subtract the cost of sales and other expenses, such as salaries, deduct taxes, and you arrive at the often-mentioned "bottom line", your net profit, or GAAP profit. We live in a world that's filled with Non-GAAP measurements, and these have value in themselves. But the first thing I look at is always - does a business generate GAAP-or-equivalent bottom-line net profit?

And if it doesn't, how long, why and what would cause it to change?

Because if a company doesn't create net profit, then I do not view it as a working business model. There are businesses that have been around only a short time, or that are in a "growing" stage. These are different sorts of investments with different risk and return profiles. I do not invest in or buy these sorts of companies.

And if a business has been around for 7-10 years, and still doesn't generate net profit, I do not believe that it necessarily deserves to exist. The time of zero interest rates created an environment where profitability was viewed as secondary to growing the customer base, or top line. While plenty of investors went into and accepted this way of thinking, I never did.

How long should GAAP-unprofitability be accepted? That's a different discussion. I do not invest in unprofitable companies that have never been profitable, but I would say that if you're not making money after 3-5 years, you should reconsider your approach.

Unprofitable businesses may indeed have value, but it's not something I am interested in investing in.

2. Excessive amounts of Share-based Comp

If I'm looking at a business, and I discover that an increasing, or high amount of relative resources/capital is going into share-based compensation, this is an instant dealbreaker for me as well.

Now, to be clear, I'm not talking about properly rewarding and incentivizing employees and management. I'm all for this. I'm talking about relationships where the company is net-income negative to the tune of over half a billion dollars, while Stock-based comp is over $85M during that year. That is an actual example from a 2022 10-K - namely Wheels Up (UP). And obviously, UP isn't alone in doing this, nor is it the worst.

Palantir (PLTR) is another company that over the past few years has loved rewarding with billions in SBC, while net income has remained steadily negative.

Palantir SBC (TIKR.com)

Stock-based compensation needs to be added back in order to give a realistic picture of the company's financials. Companies love SBC because it doesn't require cash.

I don't like SBC because it dilutes the ownership of existing shareholders, and the SBC really only works in one type of scenario - the bullish one. If share prices start to fall, employees will be or may be motivated to dump shares, leading to further sell-off, leading to lower prices, leading to more selling, et cetera.

Analysts treat this in two ways - treat it as a cash expense/item, meaning it's already added back in cash flow, or add it back and increase the number of SO by the Shares awarded to employees - going for both vested and non-vested comp.

Legacy companies using SBC aren't a problem to me. Nothing about financials are a problem, if they're used conservatively or with respect for their negatives - SBC is no different. But over the past decade or so, the amount of growth companies using SBC instead of actual salaries/other comp has increased, to where I say that excessive SBC is enough of a negative to cause me to stay away entirely.

3. Lack of liquidity/high debt

This one might not have been as big a thing some years ago, when money was essentially "free" and companies were able to finance debt at below 0.8% interest rate. However, that's not where we are now.

A lack of liquidity or high debt in this business environment means that a company could quickly run into financing trouble. When refinancing at higher rates, with interest costs going up, the company could be forced to make certain moves or decisions simply due to having to solve its financial woes.

Being "forced" to act a certain way based on finances is never a good thing. It's why I currently do not use margin. It's also why when I do buy real estate, I usually have a LTV that's comparable to most good REITs - between 40-50%, as opposed to 65-80% as some companies and consumers work from. It's exactly those situations where a Financial institution or circumstance can force you to act against your will. I recently spoke to a colleague from the real estate market who had bought a very attractive property worth $6M, was able to finance it at 0.9% about 4 years back, and now it was up for refinancing.

His new interest rate was 5.25%. The property is no longer profitable - in fact, he's been forced to put up his own money. This is just an example of what might happen to both companies or consumers, and not just in real estate- and what lack of cash can lead to.

The winners in this sort of environment we're in today?

The companies or parties with low or no debt, are able to pick up assets at pennies on the dollar because the owners can no longer afford to finance them.

4. Below-average/significantly worse than other companies of the same business

We're in a huge, global stock market. Almost every company can be compared to hundreds of companies in the same segment or comparable segments. While national differences do apply, there is a logic to comparing say, a forestry company from Finland to one from the USA. The businesses have overlap and even share customers.

The information to compare the companies not only on very "basic" levels, but intricate and in-depth analyses is widely available to those of us in the analytical field. I myself use almost a dozen services and data providers in my work to compare various financials to one another - and that is before contacting company IR, as I do in some cases.

Whenever I look at a business, I don't see a good reason to invest in a below-average company next to one that's beating or above-average. There are singular cases where the valuation may make this appealing - but this is advanced stuff. Beginning investors who just want safe returns should stick to sector outperformers.

That is what I provide in my work. I make it clear just how, if so, the company is outperforming or not outperforming the average. And if it doesn't outperform peers, then I usually am very careful about that investment.

5. Sudden and excessive insider selling

This doesn't happen often - but I can name 2 cases where this has allowed me to put a firm "No" to potential investments. If there is no history of selling from insiders previously, and then over a short period of time there is a sudden increase in selling from insiders, this can constitute at least something to look closely at.

Insider trading is always somewhat of an "iffy" indicator. Some of the best investments I have made have had literally no insider action whatsoever. Some of my worst have seen insider trading, meaning buying. However, usually, positive insider movements are rarely a negative sign.

I tend to combine these things somewhat. I don't just look at insider trading, I also look at institutional buying/selling. I pay attention if there, at a certain time, has been very excessive buying or selling of a stock and use this in my analysis as well.

Institutional buyers are required to file, and there are sites that not only present this data for NA sources, but globally. These are some of the things I look at here - and by using this in my analysis, I believe it makes my choices so much the better - or in the case of negative trends, protects me from downsides.

6. Anemic long-term trends

We're getting into less clear and more individual selections here.

This is one I've been highlighting more and more over the past few years, and it's a very sensitive one - because it pertains to some of the stocks that people love the most. While you can certainly make impressive profits by buying higher-yielding stocks at a discount and waiting for them to appreciate, there are many examples of "anemic" stocks, companies that don't provide, even with a high yield, market-beating returns over time.

I see this more and more, with high yields justifying the poor overall returns these stocks usually post.

You want an example of an anemic stock? You need to look no further than some I myself own.

VZ RoR (Seeking Alpha)

If bought at the "wrong" price, even a quality stock like Verizon (VZ) can return less than the market. Even with the attractive dividend, FX, and my own attractive cost basis, I'm barely breaking even on this investment. I did not push for Verizon for the yield alone, but my experience has shown me that oftentimes, better choices are higher-quality undervalued stocks with better growth potential, but lower income potential. Altria (MO) is another example of an anemic stock. The same is true for British American Tobacco (BTI).

I am not saying these are bad companies. I'm saying they've failed to deliver market-beating returns - and if you're not beating the market, then why are you not using an index fund or a similar investment?

Income investing is another argument here - but for me, even an income investment should hold better returns.

Anemic stocks are one of the more complex selections on this list because on the surface, they look like absolutely superb investments - and from an income perspective, they may be. However, you must take into consideration their realistic potential for meager returns.

That is no longer something I am willing to do.

At least in the case of Verizon and Altria, I knew when I bought this might happen. At the time, I accepted it. I would no longer accept that today. Given the choice, I would pick a 2-3% yielding stock with a significant and realistic valuation upside based on sector outperformance and margin expansion, then I would a stock that seems likely to not go anywhere based on earnings growth, hoping the multiples will normalize.

Wrapping up

Remember, the performance of a company is usually based on a couple of things on the market - but core among them is their relative (sector) margins, their profit, and their growth - and how that develops over both the short and long term.

If we "know" that a company is unlikely to grow much, we better be able to buy that company at a significant undervaluation.

Ideally, we want a company that has a high yield, high safety, and high growth potential. However, that trifecta rarely materializes. It does happen, but it's a one-in-a-five-year opportunity, and they usually don't "feel" safe when they occur.

Do you want an example?

Simon Property Group (SPG) at $50-$60/share. And, obviously, similar opportunities we find in irrational downturns. I also believe that I currently own several stocks that will turn out to be such opportunities, in hindsight - particularly in the finance sector.

This list is not an end-all-be-all of anything - but it's a simple list that I run down when I make investments. Usually, if an investment appears on any of these points, you won't find the investment/company in my portfolio. There are exceptions - but not many.

And there are no exceptions to points 1-2. And there are no companies that combine more than 3 of the remaining points.

These signals are valuable, I believe, to you as well to make sure you don't buy "bad" companies.

What are some of the signals you look for?

Let me know!