GDXJ: Extremely Poor Risk-Reward Outlook

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • While the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF would likely outperform if gold prices manage to push higher, the risk-reward outlook is extremely poor here.
  • Despite the recent rise in gold prices, junior gold miners have been unable to grow their sales and earnings, while free cash flows remain negative.
  • Gold itself is also overvalued relative to its fundamentals, and a close back below $2,000 could easily see gold move back down to its range lows around $1,600.
  • If history is a guide, a 20% decline in gold could easily see the ETF lose half of its value.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is highly leveraged to the price of gold, which is facing a potential downside reversal. Despite elevated gold prices and falling energy costs, the underlying MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index

GDXJ Vs Gold Price (Bloomberg)

Gold Price Vs MVIS Junior Gold Miners Book Value Per Share (Bloomberg)

Gold And Silver Prices (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

