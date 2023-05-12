Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nordex SE (NRDXF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 11:30 AM ETNordex SE (NRDXF), NRXXY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.2K Followers

Nordex SE (OTCPK:NRDXF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Felix Zander - Investor Relations

Jose Luis Blanco - Chief Executive Officer

Ilya Hartmann - Chief Financial Officer

Patxi Landa - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citi

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Constantin Hesse - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Q1 Figures 2023 Conference Call of Nordex. [Operator Instructions] It is my pleasure and I would now turn the conference over to Felix Zander. Please go ahead, sir.

Felix Zander

Thank you very much for the introduction. Here, I would like to welcome you on behalf of Nordex to our analyst and investor call for the first quarter. As you’ve heard, our board members, our CEO, Jose Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, will guide you through our presentation, sharing information about the latest development, business operations, financials and markets. As you have heard, we follow with the Q&A afterwards. [Operator Instructions]

And now I’d like to hand over to our CEO, Jose Luis. Please go ahead, Jose Luis.

Jose Luis Blanco

Thank you very much for the introduction, Felix. I would like as well to welcome you on behalf of the entire Board, Patxi Landa, CSO; Ilya Hartmann, CFO are in the call guiding you with me through our presentation and we’ll take your questions later. As Felix mentioned, we have prepared the regular agenda for you today.

Starting with the executive summary let me start with the summary of the first quarter of 2023. We achieved an order intake for the first quarter of 1 gigawatt, being slightly below last year’s level. Average selling price also increased from €0.78 million to €0.9 million per

