Taiwan Semiconductor: Too Big To Fail

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • TSMC has lowered its sales outlook for 2023, expecting a decline in sales in the low to mid-single digits due to a softening market.
  • China is investing in its own chip manufacturing capabilities to lessen its reliance on Taiwan's semiconductor industry but is not ready to absorb the catastrophic consequences of an invasion.
  • TSMC will continue to dominate cutting-edge node IC manufacturing despite challenges from Samsung and Intel.
  • TSMC's N4 technology is expected to become the mainstream products' main process in 2023.
  • The company sees strong growth drivers for high-performance computing and smartphones in 2024.
CPU background for a screensaver with a copy space

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As new narrative environments take shape with global shifts, due to strategic concerns, companies are now focusing more on regionalization than globalization. Governments around the globe, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China, are encouraging companies to build plants in their respective regions, indicating that a globalized economy

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

