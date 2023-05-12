Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

'The Worries Never End, But The Market Pushes Higher' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Our view is the market will push higher over time, regardless of the new “worries” that are thrown at it on a daily basis. The “bad news” was priced in.
  • In Wednesday’s report, the most important change was the fact that Shelter/Rent inflation finally peaked!
  • China/Alibaba valuation, earnings, and more.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

As we have covered in recent weeks, the stock market as a whole is currently at the same levels today as it was 12 months ago and 24 months ago. We have spoken about the "wall of worry" the market has

SPX

StockCharts

Economic News Release

bls.gov

Shelter, rent inflation

zerohedge

Economic release

bls.gov

Inflation

BofA Global Research

CPI

fred.stlouisfed.org

UIG Measures and 12 Month Change in CPI

Carl Quintanilla

Earnings

FactSet

Earnings Insight

FactSet

Earnings

FactSet

Earnings

FactSet

Forward Estimates

Seth Golden

Operating EPS

Yardeni

Revenues and YRI Forecasts

Yardeni

Nonfarm Payrolls

Investing.com

US Participation Rate

Investing.com

Excess savings

frbsf.org

Savings

frbsf.org (San Francisco Fed - May 8, 2023)

Prime Book L/S

Seth Golden

Positioning

Tom Hayes via BarChart

China Growth Forecasts

Yardeni

Chinese net income growth estimates

Refinitiv Data | Patturaja Murugaboopathy

China MSCI Valuation Multiple

Yardeni

Business Segment Revenue

Alibaba

Freshippo Valuation

Investing.com

Online Commerce Arm IPO

Yoolim Lee and David Ramli

Logistics arm IPO

Reuters

Ant Group Valuation

NY Times

Revenue breakdown

Alibaba IR

AliCloud Valuation

Tom Hayes via TIKR

AliCloud valuation

Tom Hayes via TIKR

Alibaba Seasonality

EquityClock.com

Sentiment Survey

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

StockCharts

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

StockCharts

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.31K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.