'The Worries Never End, But The Market Pushes Higher' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)

As we have covered in recent weeks, the stock market as a whole is currently at the same levels today as it was 12 months ago and 24 months ago. We have spoken about the "wall of worry" the market has been climbing since the June and October lows. The worries never end, but the market pushes higher. Our view is the market will push higher over time, regardless of the new "worries" that are thrown at it on a daily basis. The "bad news" was priced in last year.

Last month, the market was worried about earnings. They came in better than expected. Last week, the market was worried about the Fed. Powell implied he may be at a pause. Just a few days ago, the market was worried about recession. The jobs report shot the lights out to the upside. This week, the market was worried about high inflation. It came in lower than expected. Next week, we will worry about the debt ceiling. Guess what? They will kick the can down the road and raise the limit.

I discussed this last night on CGTN America with Phil Yin. Thanks to Phil and Ryan Gallagher for having me on:

Yesterday, the market did a reversal (down to up) on the basis of the "Fed Whisperer" Nick Timiraos publishing an article at The Wall Street Journal that confirmed the "pause".

Inflation

In Wednesday's report, the most important change was the fact that Shelter/Rent inflation finally peaked! We have been saying for months on the podcast|videocast that this would begin and then accelerate in May, June, and July. It happened with the April numbers on Wednesday:

MoM Shelter rose just 0.4% in April, down from 0.6% in March and 0.8% in April.

Currently, ~40% of inflation components are now in deflation.

The chart below is the most important in this article. The CPI number reported on Wednesday was off a low base, which is much lower than the June base will be. So even if inflation were to run hot at 0.50% MoM, through June, the YoY June inflation number will be ~3.4%. If inflation runs flat, we could see a 2 handle (mid-high 2s)! This is why I have been saying for months, "watch what happens in the May, June, July inflation reports."

Earnings

The stock market is a discounting mechanism. The weakness we are seeing in 1H 2023 was amply discounted by the 27% peak to trough correction in the S&P 500 in 2022. Q1 earnings have come in well above expectations at -2.2% versus expectations on March 31 or -6.7% (with over 85% reported). This is the highest out-performance relative to expectations since Q4 2021. As a result of this dramatic beat, the market is re-calibrating with new information and the result has been forward earnings expectations climbing in recent weeks - following months of decline.

As for the Tech sector, Apple (AAPL) was a big contributor, reporting $1.52 vs. $1.43. Microsoft and Intel's beats also played a significant role in the improvement. Their results bolstered the sector's earnings decline from -15.1% estimated to -10.6% actual. For Q2, Tech sector estimates are currently for -6.8%, but this is "known" information and the market will start to look forward to the 2024 earnings recovery in the coming months - just as it looked forward to the 2023 weakness in 2022. We remain constructive on the markets and Tech sector. Any short-term seasonal weakness or market chop will be an opportunity to add high-quality businesses to our portfolio.

2024 EPS Est. = $246+

Jobs

The most important number in Friday's report was "Labor Force Participation Rate." As consumers spend down their excess savings from the pandemic stimulus, they are returning to work. This is critical for a sustained recovery and a moderation of wage growth (more supply of labor = less inflation from wages).

Positioning

Still Pessimistic. At levels where "rip your face off" rallies are born:

China/Alibaba Valuation

For more on the Fed and its impact on Emerging Markets, I joined Ade Safrina on CNBC "Closing Bell" Indonesia this morning. You can watch it here:

Key Summary Points on China:

S&P 500 10yr performance 12.06%.

Emerging Markets 10yr performance 1.80%.

Playing the reversion trade. After a 480% return from 2001-2007, the Emerging Market index has gone sideways for 16 years (no progress).

Emerging Markets outperform when the dollar weakens. We saw the first leg from October lows as the dollar peaked.

USD will trend lower in fits and starts as the Fed wraps up this tightening cycle.

MSCI Emerging Markets index China/Taiwan is 46.16% of the weighting.

China Demographics: Eco boom (largest percent of the population) 33-36 years old. Family formation, housing formation.

Demographics historically drive consumption and growth until people hit ~40 (4-7 more years of growth before the demographic cliff).

China has been open/unlocked for just 4 months, and GDP exceeded expectations at 4.5% (vs. 4% est) for Q1.

Following avg. mid-single-digit earnings growth for 3 yrs.

18.1% est Earnings Growth 2023.

14.6% for 2025.

10.2x forward P/E versus 18x for S&P.

US and China are interdependent. They will have to work together to progress.

Credible experts put the invasion of Taiwan at 5+ years out - if ever.

Hang Seng price to book dipped below 1x.

The last few times valuations got this low, the rebound in the index was:

1998: 156.46% in 17 months

156.46% in 17 months 2008: 110.77% in 21 months

110.77% in 21 months 2016: 82.52% in 23 months

82.52% in 23 months 2020: 35.99% in 11 months

In past podcasts|videocasts, we have alluded to our "sum of the parts" analysis of Alibaba (BABA) at ~$280-$320 per share (base case). Upside and multiple expansion could yield more.

Now, the market is confirming our long-held estimates as the restructuring takes shape:

Alibaba

Freshippo (Potential Costco of China): ~$10B

Global Online Commerce (Lazada/AliExpress): ~$39B

Cainiao (Logistics Business): ~$2B

Ant Financial Group ($310B IPO Valuation Pre-crackdown). Cut in Half Due to Crackdown ($150B). BABA 1/3 Ownership: ~$50B

Domestic/China Online Commerce (Tmall/Taobao): ~$390B

10x the size of Global Online Commerce (IPO'ing at $39B val).

Aliyun (AliCloud): ~$200B

AliCloud Now: 11.8B Rev. 180M Operating Income.

Amazon AWS 2016: $12.2B Rev. 3.1B Operating Income.

Amazon AWS 2021: $62.2B Rev. 18.5B Operating Income (29% operating margin).

McKinsey expects China's public cloud market to triple in size in the next few years, from US$32 billion in 2021 to US$90 billion by 2025 (SCMP Article Here).

BABA - 36.7% share of China's public cloud IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) and PaaS (Platform as a service).

Amazon comp: 29% operating margin on AWS business (at scale).

$90B public cloud x 36.7% share = 33.3B x 29% operating margin (at scale) = ~$10B of New operating income for Alibaba.

This compares to its total current operating income of 15.2B or peak operating income of 16.7B. In other words, if the other businesses stopped growing, the operating income would be 60% greater than when the shares traded at $319 on US ADS. At a peak multiple that implies a ~$500 stock assuming no growth in China or International Commerce. Cut it in half and you're still over $250 by 2025.

Miscellaneous (Digital Media, Local Consumer Services, Innovation): ~$15B

Cash: ~$70B

In total: 70+15+200+50+390+2+39+10 = ~$776B = ~$301 per share. This assumes multiples do not expand back to peak levels and growth (excluding Aliyun) remains at subdued covid levels (unlikely). More upside if you believe growth will return to core business and multiples will expand.

If you believe China will invade Taiwan in the next 5 years, then you have a lot more than Alibaba to worry about. Apple will be cut in half (at least) in that scenario as the bulk of their supply chain/labor and a meaningful part of their growth story is in China. The impact to the S&P 500 would be equally significant. It is not a sensible reason to avoid Alibaba. If you have that concern, you should avoid almost every stock, Chinese or otherwise. Opinion not advice.

Alibaba reports earnings on May 18.

Now Onto the Shorter-term View of the General Market:

In this week's AAII Sentiment Survey result, Bullish Percent moved up to 29.4% from 24.1% the previous week. Bearish Percent moderated to 41.2% from 44.9%. The retail investor is still worried.

The CNN "Fear and Greed" rose from 52 last week to 60 this week. The sentiment is moving up.

And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) rose to 67.01% this week from 50.81% equity exposure last week.

Opinion, not advice.