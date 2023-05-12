Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CPFL Energia SA (CPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 12:10 PM ETCPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)
CPFL Energia SA (NYSE:CPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Cyrino - Former Director, IR

Gustavo Estrella - CEO

Yuehui Pan - CFO & IR Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Sampaio - Santander Investment Securities

Carlos Cyrino

Welcome to our presentation of the CPFL Energy group. We're going to talk about the results of the First Quarter of '23. I'm Carlos Cyrino, Investor Relations Director, and I will be the master of ceremony as we have Gustavo Estrella, our CEO; Mr. Pan, our CFO; and other executives of the company.

All the presentation will be carried out in Portuguese with interpretation for English. All you have to do is click on the Interpretation button that shows up on the bottom part of the ruler. If you want to see the presentation in English, the presentation is on CPFL Energy site.

At the end of the presentation of the company, we will start the session of questions and answers. [Operator Instructions]. Please remember this event is being recorded. I'm now going to give the floor to Gustavo Estrella to start the presentation of results.

Gustavo Estrella

Cyrino, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, all the investors, we're going to start our call of results of the first quarter of 2023. I'm going to start here with some highlights. The first one is robust growth of our EBITDA. We've closed with 33.6%, BRL3.53 million and also net profit, BRL1.651 million. Debt is BRL22.8 billion, and our leverage has reached 1.7x, the net debt over the income.

We have a payment here of dividends, the first installment of BRL1 billion for May 16th, this is a policy already approved of BRL2.10. This is the first installment which is going to be paid next week.

