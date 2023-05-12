Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Franco-Nevada: Lower Energy Prices Weigh On Q1 Results

May 12, 2023 1:22 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), FNV:CA2 Comments
Summary

  • Franco-Nevada released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly sales of ~145,300 gold-equivalent ounces, a 19% decline from the year-ago period.
  • Franco's results were impacted by lower energy prices plus lower deliveries from key assets and while we'll see a better Q2, energy prices haven't yet got up off the mat.
  • From a bigger picture standpoint, the resolution at Cobre Panama is positive given this is Franco's largest contributor and several new assets will come online by Q3 2024.
  • That said, while Franco-Nevada is unrivaled from a diversification and quality standpoint, with 113 producing assets on some of the best ore bodies globally, investors are paying a very rich valuation for exposure to this portfolio.

Coppermine Dumptruck

erlucho

We're more than halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV). Unfortunately, the results weren't pretty from a headline

Cobre Panama Operations

Cobre Panama Operations (First Quantum Website)

Franco Nevada - Quarterly GEO Sales

Franco Nevada - Quarterly GEO Sales (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Revenue by Mine

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Revenue by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Carlin Complex Operations

Carlin Complex Operations (Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Crude Oil Sentiment - July 2022

Crude Oil Sentiment - July 2022 (Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

Franco Nevada - Average Realized Commodity Prices

Franco Nevada - Average Realized Commodity Prices (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Revenue & Energy-Related Revenue

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Revenue & Energy-Related Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Franco Nevada - 4-Year Chart

Franco Nevada - 4-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

