Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPHRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCPK:CPHRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Craig Mull - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Jacobs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Loe - Reed Jones Gable

Andre Uddin - Research Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, May 12, 2023.

On behalf of the speakers that follow, listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

For additional information about factors that could cause results to vary, please refer to the risks identified in the company's annual information form and other filings with Canadian regulatory authorities. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Craig Mull, Interim-Chief Executive Officer of the company. Please go ahead, Mr. Mull.

Craig Mull

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call.

As a reminder, all amounts stated are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. On today's call, I will provide some insights into the current market for pharmaceutical assets, provide a brief product update and then discuss our plans for growth. I will then turn the call over to Brian for his insights into our financial performance.

