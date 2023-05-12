Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS: A High Cash Flow Yield, But A Low Return On Capital

May 12, 2023 1:41 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)CI, RAD, UNH, WBA3 Comments
Summary

  • CVS is undervalued and generates impressive cash flow, but it faces competition, regulatory challenges, and low operating margins, resulting in mediocre returns on capital.
  • Before investing, I believe an investor should study the complex operations behind the storefront of CVS before falling for its cash flow yield.
  • CVS is a vertically integrated and complex company with a healthcare insurance business, pharmacy benefits manager, primary care provider, and pharmacy/retail operation.

CVS To Purchase Oak Street Health Clinics For 10.6 Billion

Introduction

I have been an investor in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) a little bit prior to the company's $69 billion acquisition of Aetna in 2018. Since then, I have been fairly confident that I understood the business - especially considering the accessibility of

A table showing the performance of insurance unit Q1

Health Care Benefits Q1 Results (CVS Investor Relations)

a graph showing operating margin and revenue

a table showing revenue and operating margin

Health Services Q1 Results (CVS Investor Relations)

a graph with revenue and operating margins

a table showing revenue and operating income

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Q1 Results (CVS Investor Relations)

a graph presenting revenue and operating margin

I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

