Brothers91

Recession: It's a word that's been on the minds of investors lately.

GDP was positive in Q1 when it was reported two weeks ago, but the possibility of a pullback later this year could still be in the cards. While there's been quite a bit of debate recently about the topic, one thing is for sure: it pays to be prepared for all outcomes.

Today, we'll examine whether or not we think the U.S. is headed for a recession. And, in case one comes to pass, we'll examine our favorite short idea to take advantage of the economic turmoil: Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Is A Recession Coming?

As we just mentioned, there's been a significant back and forth among financial professionals as of late about whether or not the U.S. will be entering a recession in the second half of this year. This conversation has only grown more complicated with the GDP numbers released recently, which were positive, but only by a hair's breadth.

To add our opinion onto the pile, on balance, we think it's likely that the U.S. will enter a downturn sometime in the next 12 months.

Why? In short, because leading economic indicators that predict GDP with a high level of accuracy aren't looking too hot:

PropNotes

Let's start with the ISM Report on Business. The recent Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.1, which was better than its previous reading of 46.3. If you're new to the PMIs, any score above 50 signals economic expansion, and any score below 50 signals economic contraction, in terms of GDP.

The Manufacturing PMI has been highly accurate (above an 85% hit rate) over the last 70+ years in predicting GDP with a 6 to 12-month time lag, which makes it valuable now in trying to figure out what's going to happen next. While the result was better than the month prior, it's far too early to call a bottom amidst the other negative data.

What about other leading indicators? More bad news. The Yield Curve (highly negative), Consumer Sentiment, and Housing Permits - and by extension, bank's propensity to lend - are all also negative and flashing warning signals.

What about the NMI, also known as the Non-Manufacturing PMI? It's only slightly better. While the reading, which is above 50, is still technically expansionary, and the rate of change is positive, it's not a strong enough signal amongst the other negative indicators to change our outlook meaningfully.

Taken together, it seems highly probable that a recession is on the horizon.

How To Position

So, if conditions are going to get worse, how should traders be positioned?

Typically, common practice is to get long defensive names and get short cyclical ones.

Usually, these definitions are broken down by sector, like so:

Cyclicals Defensives Consumer Discretionary Consumer Staples Energy Telecoms Industrials Healthcare Materials Utilities Financials Real Estate Technology Click to enlarge

While the table above is a great starting point, it isn't the be all and end all when it comes to separating out companies that are sensitive to the business cycle. There will be healthcare stocks whose earnings are highly sensitive to GDP, and consumer retail companies whose earnings are completely uncorrelated with the broader macroeconomic / business environment.

In our view, it the best way of figuring out business cycle earnings sensitivity is by analyzing the elasticity of any given company's product.

In economics, elasticity just means the price sensitivity that customers have towards a certain product, good or service. When consumers are feeling wealthy, they'll buy more of "elastic" goods.. When you're feeling pinched for cash, they're probably not on the menu. This is the opposite of inelastic goods like groceries, rent, and gas for your car. It's almost impossible to remove inelastic goods from your budget.

Thus, in a recession, when it comes to short ideas, we should be looking for the companies that are highly sensitive to economic shocks and on poor financial footing.

Enter our favorite pick for potential downside.

Nikola Corporation

Nikola checks all of the boxes we look for in a macro short idea. Recession? Check. Cyclical industry? Check. Precarious financial footing? Check.

Speaking of, let's take a look at those financials.

First; the good: Revenue is still growing. The company counted 31 deliveries to dealers in its most recent quarter, which was above estimates. Those dealers themselves sold 33 units to end customers, which does prove out a demand profile for Nikola's product.

These sales and other revenue total to more than $11 million, which is a nearly 500% increase in YoY revenue.

Now; the bad.

Inventories appear to be an issue.

On the recent earnings call, CEO Michael Lohscheller said the following:

Let me lay it out very plainly. The future of Nikola is hydrogen, hydrogen with our HYLA energy brand, together with our Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck.

It's unfortunate then, that the company has over $120 million of inventory, $80 million of which includes 152 Electric Trucks that will likely struggle to find buyers. While the company is "look[ing] to reduce inventory and move trucks into customer hands", it remains unclear how they plan to make that happen.

Given that the company no longer produces these trucks on a regular basis - and will only be producing them "make to order" - it's difficult to discern which commercial customers or purchasing managers will invest into a fleet that lacks sufficient surrounding infrastructure/tooling and has been effectively discontinued.

In a recession, the probability seems doubly unlikely.

While lots of companies have inventory issues, this isn't the largest issue with Nikola's strategy and financials.

Profitability

Taking a look at the income statement, the company loses money on every single hydrogen fuel cell and semi-truck it makes. In this case, we aren't referring to operating profits, or the net income that can be returned to shareholders after marketing and administration costs are taken out - we're talking about on a per unit basis.

In its most recent quarter, the company did $11.1 million in sales. The cost of that revenue totaled $44 million. In other words, the company took raw inputs and turned them into a final product with lower value. This is clearly an unsustainable dynamic.

Even Tesla, a company that was frequently lambasted for profitability issues throughout the last decade, had positive gross margins as far back as 2009.

Underscoring this point, Seeking Alpha's quant rating system rates the company an "F" when it comes to Gross Profit Margin, and a "F" when it comes to overall profitability:

SeekingAlpha

If the company did find a way to make each unit profitable, then that would alleviate some of the stress. However, a big compounding issue is the company's high cost of operations which stand, in its most recent quarter, at $118 million.

NKLA did make some progress on this front recently, reducing total operating costs from $149 million to $118 million. However, on a revenue base of only $11.1 million, the company's fixed costs remain far too high.

Remember, in the initial automobile boom, hundreds of car companies were founded; only a few made it. This failure rate is due to the high cost of CAPEX and the difficulty of manufacturing complex machinery at the scale required to earn a profit.

Liquidity

While companies operate in the red here and there all the time, most have ample credit facilities, cash, assets, or other liquidity sources on hand to sustain themselves. Even Plug Power (PLUG), a deeply unprofitable Hydrogen Fuel Cell company, has $2.1B in cash to continue operations while it works its way towards profitability.

The real issue with NKLA's lack of profitability is that the company's runway is short and getting shorter. A quick tally of assets, liabilities, and spend spells trouble.

Currently, NKLA holds $121 million in cash on its books. Add in receivables (to be generous), and you're looking at $148 million in 'liquidity'. As a penny stock, NKLA has significantly reduced borrowing facilities at financial institutions, and any bonds issued would likely be at astronomical rates. Why? Because current liabilities total $276 million, which puts the financial solvency of the company into immediate question.

Plus, the company continues to burn ~180 million in cash on a quarterly basis to keep the lights on and the revenue coming in.

The combination of unit losses, operating expenses, and extremely short runway give management a difficult execution challenge. In a recession, improving unit economics, raising cash, and cutting core staff may prove too difficult of a business mix to overcome.

Historical Performance

Even if the company does manage to stick around, it's not likely to perform very well. Tesla, NKLA's most apt point of comparison, didn't fare well in the last organic economic contraction. Here's Tesla's performance during this slowdown in early 2016:

TradingView

As you can see, Tesla underperformed -26% vs. the broader market.

We also view this as a generous comparison for NKLA, as Tesla had positive gross margins at the time.

Risks

While we think NKLA is the best short idea for a potential recession as the economic slowdown and resulting demand shock could force the company into Chapter 11, there are a few risks with this thesis.

Liquidity: If somehow the company is able to secure financing, then it's probable the stock would pop significantly. Continued room to operate would runway and increase the probability of company survival. It would also cost shorts significantly in terms of borrow rates.

Profitability: If somehow NKLA can manage to begin selling its products for a gross gain, that would put the company on much firmer financial footing. While operating costs are still high, improved unit economics would improve the equation considerably.

Summary

In short, we think it's likely that a recession is around the corner, and that NKLA is poised to be one of the biggest losers from it. Worsening demand conditions for its cyclical products, combined with a liquidity situation that gets more difficult to navigate as time passes, and we think it's possible that an economic downturn could force the company into restructuring. Thus, shorting the stock is one of our favorite ideas for the upcoming recession.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.