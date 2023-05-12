izusek/E+ via Getty Images

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) reported a strong 1st quarter, but the company needed more. The company, with four different preferred issues outstanding, is in need of a significant level of cash to pay off the most egregious one, the D units. Last year, the company purchased a significant portion with an intent to finish purchasing the approximate $530 million left by the end of 2024. Although the company paid down most of the revolver used to purchase the units in the March quarter, it had to monetize a significant portion of its physical building in San Antonio to order to accomplish this. The cash flow remains strong, but it appears to us that more strength is needed. To the weight room, we head. Would you like to join us and watch someone else lift weights for a change?

March Quarter

Beginning with a summary of the quarterly numbers, key sectors performed significantly better than the previous year. The EBITDA from the pipeline segment increased 16%; refined product systems and our ammonia system delivered solid dependable revenue contributions with throughput up 6%; and Corpus Christi Crude System throughput increased 8%. Crude storage trended $8 million lower year over year driven by maintenance outages, a onetime event. A critical asset, the Permian crude systems, delivered 6% more material year over year at 543,000 bpd. The company still forecasted 2023 EBITDA at $700-$760 million, unchanged from the year before.

Thus far, the Permian Basin production is lumpy forcing management to slightly modify the forecasted year-end outputs to range between 570,000 to 600,000. The previous number was 600,00 bpd.

As stated above, the company monetized a portion of its corporate headquarters for a $100 million to keep up the time goal for extinguishing Series D preferred units.

Once again, NuStar expects to self-fund all capital and distributions. It budgeted $170 million in total capital expenses. The adjusted distribution coverage ratio remains at 2.25x.

The total debt equaled $3.1 billion with $940 million still available on the revolver. The leverage ratio dropped to 3.5. Even with the coming purchase of additional Series D units, management expects leverage to remain below 4 at the end of the year.

Future

For the future, NuStar expects growths from the Permian and within its renewable storage in California. A day before the earnings report, the company also announced a project to "connect our ammonia system to OCI state-of-the-art ammonia products facility in Iowa, supported by a long-term revenue commitment, . . ." The project should begin service in 2024. With respect to the new project, management noted,

"We expect this healthy return, low capital project will meaningfully increase utilization of our system starting in 2024. And we expect this project to be just the first of several as we are actively working with several potential customers interested in connection to our ammonia system across our footprint for a variety of different opportunities."

But nothing else of any concrete importance was offered.

Cash Balance and Expenses

In reality and as usual, NuStar must deal with the cash flows for extinguishing the egregious preferred units. With this in mind, paying strict attention to cash details is now a must. Investors now have enough information for a more certain and realistic expectation.

Beginning with expenses, the company expects to pay:

$170 million in capital.

Approximately $325 million in distributions.

Repay $60 million on the revolver.

Purchase approximately half of preferred Ds at $260 million. (16.4 million units priced at $32.75.)

NuStar provided a very helpful slide in its 10-Q outlining its cash flows which follows:

NuStar Energy

From the above cash flow table, simple math shows that the EBITDA is close to cash flow but slightly lower. In the March quarter, EBITDA was $20 million higher than the cash flow.

Next, a table looks at possible cash flows for the next four quarters based on the EBITDA guidance.

Note: EBITDA for 2022 was $722 million for the year and $197 million in the last quarter.

Cash Flows 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 24 Common $44 $44 $44 $44 Preferred $33 $32 * $30 * $30 Capital ** $50 $50 $50 $50 Revolver *** $60 $200 Total $185 $125 $350 $125 Cash **** $165 $165 $165 $165 Net Difference -$20 $40 -$190 $40 Click to enlarge

* Net difference between $11 million at 14% vs. $5.5 million at 14% plus $5.0 million $270 million at 7.5%, the interest rate on the revolver.

** The company plans to spend $170 million in total with the 1st quarter expenditure being $20 million.

*** The revolver had $60 million left at the end of the 1st quarter with a likely $20 million left at the end of the 2nd quarter. With approximately $260 million needed to buy half of the Series D, the revolver must increase by $200 million to make that purchase.

**** Lowered by $20 million the cash based on an EBITDA that matches the yearly forecast.

In our estimate, June cash flows pay off most of the revolver. But what is clear is that even by the December quarter, the revolver still has approximately $200 million. It is true that the D interest expense is extinguished in 2025 saving about $50 million a year, but total expenses for distribution payments still equals $300 million per year. At $170 million in capital and $700 million in cash flow ($800 million in EBITDA), the company still needs the rest of 2026 to pay off the debt incurred on the revolver. It could refinance the debt into longer term fixed debt. This still leaves the series C preferred at approximately $150 million untouched.

Another sign of the lack of cash generation becomes evident when reviewing the last slide presentation. Several slides highlight management's intent to continue to find cash savings through optimization. They know that they are short.

The company's leverage target of 4 doesn't seem in jeopardy at $800 million EBITDA, an achievable target equaling just above 4 with $3.4 billion in debt, the peak debt achieved during this transition. What is perfectly clear, the company is short of cash by approximately $50 - $100 million a year to remove this issue in a timely manner without other sources. In the meantime, investors are likely to collect $1.6 a year in distributions.

Charts & Actions

Moving into the stock charts generated using TradeStation Security, the above discussion explains the steady and flat weekly price chart.

TradeStation

With the chart so flat, our approach continues to enhance the yield with short calls. We had been selling $15 strikes, then moved to $17.5 strikes and now reconsidering moving down to the $15 strike price. The proceeds from this sell of calls, generally adds $3 per year in additional cash. We should note that we are more likely to invest in other dividend paying entities, especially if we drop to $15s.

Risk

From a risk standpoint, NuStar Energy L.P. is operating at excellent rates, but still is a little short for a quick removal. With the steady operation, this continues an almost perfect distribution coupled with short calls approach to earning income. A total of $4 - $5 of steady yearly income on a $15 purchase with only a remote chance of losing the entity equals almost 30% per year. As shown in the chart, the market gets it and for good reason. We continue to hold a reasonable position for the purpose of earning income. We welcome forward looking opinions.

When comparing NuStar Energy L.P. to other income investments, it is similar to a very high interest-paying bank account, reasonably safe investment capital, high interest return. For that fact to change, a lot of happy, productive and much longer periods in the weight room are needed. In the meantime, purchasing, in-between the quarterly distribution payments, might be a great place to add more to this bank account of unprecedented interest. We continue our hold rating on NuStar Energy L.P.