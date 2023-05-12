Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

NuStar Energy's Strong Q1 Results Were Not Strong Enough

May 12, 2023 2:04 PM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • NuStar Energy L.P. continues to perform at its peak possible operational performance.
  • At peak rates, cash flows end up slightly short, by themselves, for extinguishing the Series D preferred in a timely manner.
  • The company monetized a portion of its headquarters to make up the cash difference.
  • The NuStar distribution of $1.60 per year appears safe for now, but any increases might be some years away.

Portrait of happy beautiful woman flexing muscle

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) reported a strong 1st quarter, but the company needed more. The company, with four different preferred issues outstanding, is in need of a significant level of cash to pay off the most

1st Quarter Cash Flow

NuStar Energy

Weekly Chart

TradeStation

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.88K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.