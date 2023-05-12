Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.2K Followers

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CWYUF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Slan - Chief Financial Officer

Mitch Goldhar - Chief Executive Officer

Rudy Gobin - EVP, Portfolio Management and Investments

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - National Bank Financial

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SmartCentres REIT Q1 2023 conference call. I would now like to introduce Peter Slan. Please go ahead.

Peter Slan

Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 results call. I'm Peter Slan, Chief Financial Officer, and I'm joined on today's call by Mitch Goldhar, SmartCentre's Executive Chair and CEO; and by Rudy Gobin, our Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management and Investments. We will begin today's call with some comments from Mitch. Rudy will then cover some operational items, and I will review our financial results. We will then be pleased to take your questions.

Just before I turn the call over to Mitch, I would like to refer you specifically to the cautionary language about forward-looking information, which can be found at the front of our MD&A materials. This also applies to comments that any of the speakers make this afternoon. Mitch, over to you.

Mitch Goldhar

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. We kicked off 2023 on a much higher note than we experienced just 1 year ago. Operational results continued to improve, driven by Canada's best retailers driving higher consumer traffic to our convenient open-format centers. Occupancy improved to 98% from 97.2% in the prior year.

Renewals are up 3.4%, NOI improving by 4.3%, and collections in excess of 99%. All in all, retailers, who set the agenda and who make up our core retail base, are investing in their physical platforms in the

