MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 1:39 PM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)
MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Menarguez - Head-Investor Relations

Doug Doerfler - President & Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Swirsky - Chief Financial Office

Conference Call Participants

Julie Simmonds - Panmure Gordon

Dan Arias - Stifel

Hannah Hefley - Stephens

Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Madeline Mollman - William Blair

Vidyun Bais - BTIG

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by and welcome to MaxCyte’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sean Menarguez. Please go ahead.

Sean Menarguez

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Sean Menarguez and I am the Head of Investor Relations here at MaxCyte. Thank you all for participating in today’s conference call. On the call from MaxCyte is Doug Doerfler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Douglas Swirsky, Chief Financial Office. Earlier today, MaxCyte released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website.

Before we begin, I need to read the following statement. Statements or comments made during this call maybe forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

