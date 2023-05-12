Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.2K Followers

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Norris - Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Peter George - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Donohue - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Hugh Cunningham - TD Cowen & Company

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rob Galvin - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Evolv Technologies First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all parties are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instruction will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our host Mr. Brian Norris. Please go ahead sir.

Brian Norris

Thank you, sir and good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the call. I'm joined here today by Peter George, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Donohue, our Chief Financial Officer.

This afternoon after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter results and our updated business outlook for 2023. This press release is available on the IR section of our website, as well as all major news outlets.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our expectations and views of future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future operations, growth and financial results, our potential for growth, and ability to gain new customers, demand for our products and offerings, and our ability to meet our business outlook.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.