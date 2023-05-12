Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C.H. Robinson: Still Avoiding The Stock As Revenue And Net Income Diverge In Q1

Summary

  • The most recent financial performance has been subpar in my view. Revenue and net income are down dramatically from the year-ago period. Profitability is down relative to 2019.
  • The shares are more expensive than they were when I last reviewed the name, and the spread between the dividend yield and risk-free rate has widened.
  • Investors seek the highest returns at the lowest risk. In a world where treasury yields are decent, a stock must be very compelling.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

It's been just under three months since I put out my latest cautionary note on C.H. Robinson Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), and in that time the shares have returned a negative 1.1% return against a gain of about 3.5% for the

A financial history of C.H. Robinson from 2014 to the present

C.H. Robinson Financials (C.H. Robinson investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

