Liudmila Chernetska

Introduction

As the economic landscape grows more uncertain and the threat of a recession looms, there's no denying that corporate earnings could be significantly impacted. In such an environment marked by slow economic growth, increased interest rates, and rising inflation, it's not unreasonable to anticipate a squeeze. However, in my opinion, there are some resilient, high-quality stocks that could weather this storm, some of which may be operating quietly under the radar. Although you may not recognize their names, you've likely engaged with their products frequently.

One such company is AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). It might not have the flash of a tech firm boasting double-digit revenue growth, but I think there's something to be said for its consistency. Aptar is a company that steadily increases its revenues and earnings, consistently generating robust free cash flows. Even in the face of economic headwinds, it's likely to maintain a stable trajectory of modest yet meaningful revenue and earnings growth, coupled with strong free cash flows. In a time of market turbulence, I believe Aptar could offer the stability many investors crave.

Economic Uncertainties

With the Federal Reserve leveraging interest rate hikes as a weapon against inflation, we've seen a consequential deceleration in economic growth. Over the past fourteen months, the Fed's policy rate has climbed by ten times to a 16-year peak, sitting in the 5% to 5.25% range. Although this move has successfully reined in inflation to some extent, it still hovers well above the Fed's 2% target. Economic growth, in contrast, has slowed considerably, falling to a modest 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023 from 2.6% at the end of the previous year. As I noted in my previous article, this shift has already begun to put a damper on the earnings of numerous high-growth companies. AptarGroup, however, seems to have weathered this change quite well, with its recent quarterly results showing little evidence of significant slowdown.

Aptar is a global frontrunner in devising and fabricating an extensive selection of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing solutions. Their offerings span from everyday items like shampoo bottles to specialized medical equipment such as spray valve inhalers for asthma patients. Last month, the company released its first quarter results in which it posted sales growth of 2% (core sales growth of 4% which excludes currency effects) while adjusted earnings per share increased by 2% to $0.95 per share.

In my view, Aptar's growth in both revenue and earnings in Q1-2023 is notably commendable, especially given the challenging global economic environment in which it operates. Moreover, it's worth remembering that the year-over-year comparison is being made against an extraordinarily strong quarter. In Q1-2022, Aptar benefited significantly from the high demand for its active-film product used in at-home COVID-19 test kits. This pushed its Q1-2022 core sales up by a whopping 13%, which was double its five-year average. Since then, however, the demand for this active film has tapered off as the need for COVID-19 test kits has diminished. Yet, impressively, Aptar has continued to deliver growth in both revenue and earnings.

Furthermore, it was encouraging to observe that the company's two primary business segments - Pharma and Beauty - reported robust core sales growth of 7% and 9%, respectively in Q1-2023. Given these positive trends and a few other factors (discussed below), I believe that we can anticipate further improvements in Aptar's earnings in the upcoming quarters.

Looking Ahead: Aptar's Resilience

Aptar doesn't operate on the same growth trajectory as those firms boasting double-digit revenue and earnings increases. Instead, it exhibits a steady, single-digit growth in both its revenues and earnings. But here's what I find impressive about Aptar: it's an established entity, with over 80 years of operational experience, and it consistently delivers reliable revenue and earnings figures.

As the U.S. economy grapples with a slowdown, many companies may find it challenging to sustain their revenue and earnings. However, in my opinion, Aptar stands as a solid defensive stock that is better equipped than most to weather this rough patch. The company boasts diversified operations with a wide-ranging customer and geographic base, mitigating its exposure to risks linked to weaknesses in any single client or a particular country's economy.

Aptar's longevity, operating for several decades, has allowed it to build an expansive customer base that includes virtually all leading companies in the pharmaceutical, personal care, and food and beverage sectors. With over 5,000 customers, no single client accounts for more than 5% of its annual sales. Pharmaceuticals represent its largest end-market, contributing approximately 40% of its sales and 60% of its adjusted EBITDA. Its beauty and closures divisions rank as the second and third largest segments, respectively. Furthermore, Aptar's global footprint is impressive, with operations and manufacturing spanning Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Its manufacturing plants' broad geographic distribution only strengthens the company's resilience in challenging times. This level of diversity offers a safety net that's often characteristic of high-quality defensive stocks.

ATR Investor Presentation

Image Source: AptarGroup Investor Presentation

Aptar's stability is further reinforced by the nature of its products. The company specializes in packaging for goods that typically maintain resilient demand, even in economically challenging times. These include pharmaceutical and personal care products, many of which are well-established, globally recognized brands used by millions of consumers daily.

In my view, Aptar's significant involvement in the pharmaceutical industry is particularly advantageous. Given the essential nature of pharmaceuticals, this sector tends to be more resistant to economic downturns, making Aptar an attractive defensive play. This is particularly relevant in the current scenario, where the U.S. economy may be on the brink of a recession.

Additionally, I believe Aptar is favorably poised to achieve growth in revenue and earnings in the near term. The company's first-quarter results indicated robust demand for its key products in the pharma and beauty segments. The pharma division, which contributes significantly to the company's earnings, showed strong demand across all regions and applications. This includes areas like cough and cold treatments, eye care, nasal decongestants, and saline rinses.

Notably, the vast majority of Aptar's pharma revenues stem from sales to prescription drug providers, consumer healthcare, and injectables sectors. These areas have all been demonstrating solid performance, as confirmed by the management during the conference call, further bolstering my confidence in Aptar's potential for growth.

Another encouraging development is Aptar's progress towards finalizing the implementation of its new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This transition has temporarily put a damper on the pharma segment's revenues and earnings. However, operations are expected to gradually return to normal this quarter, with production ramping up and previously deferred revenues beginning to flow in the second half of the year. I anticipate this will provide a positive boost to Aptar's overall revenues and earnings.

More importantly, new capital projects will play a prominent role in driving revenues and earnings growth. Since 2021, Aptar has maintained high capital expenditure levels, focusing on boosting production capacity to meet the robust demand, especially for pharma dispensing products. Expansion efforts are underway at its facilities in the U.S., China, and France. I think China, in particular, presents a promising prospect as its economy rebounds following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions. This economic resurgence could benefit all of Aptar's product lines - pharma, health and beauty, food and beverage, as well as closures.

Aptar is enhancing its production capacity in China with the construction of a new facility that will cater to all three segments. This strategic move positions the company to fully leverage China's economic recovery. Once the plant comes online in the second half of the year and gradually reaches its full capacity, I expect Aptar to report meaningful growth from this region. This could potentially contribute to revenue and earnings growth starting from next year.

Takeaway

I believe Aptar runs a great business, backed by a broad customer base and finely honed operations. While it may not be the Ferrari of the corporate world in terms of speed, think of Aptar more like a steadfast, well-oiled machine. Regardless of market fluctuations and challenges, it persists, steadily propelling forward. I expect the company to continue growing revenues and earnings at single-digit rates, which should have a positive impact on its shares. In my view, there's considerable value to be found in such dependability.

Data by YCharts

Wall Street appears to recognize Aptar's potential, with the company's shares appreciating by 15% in the past six months. This performance has comfortably outpaced the S&P 500, which saw a more modest rise of 4.30% in the same period. However, Aptar's shares don't currently come cheap, trading at 28x forward earnings estimates. This valuation is considerably above the industry average of around 14 times, according to data from Seeking Alpha. Accordingly, Aptar has received a Valuation Grade of F on Seeking Alpha's factor grades.

Value investors may wish to wait for a dip before acquiring this stock. Yet, it's worth noting that Aptar, being a high-quality stock, is seldom available at a discount. Its five-year average forward P/E ratio stands at 30.6, suggesting that the company is reasonably priced by this measure. While I generally lean towards purchasing companies at a discount, those investors who are comfortable buying stocks at fair value might want to consider taking a position at this point.