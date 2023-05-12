jetcityimage

Thesis

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is one of those companies that really knows how to please shareholders, as it has many ways of returning cash to them. Lowe's has cut the number of shares outstanding by almost 50% over the past decade, while paying ever-increasing dividends and improving earnings. And I think Lowe's will continue to please long-term shareholders because they have a high probability of beating the index over the long term. Let me explain why I believe this.

Analysis

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is the second-largest home improvement retailer after The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and both have been fantastic investments over the past few decades. At the moment, they are facing a bit of uncertainty, with higher mortgage rates and high inflation making some people question their business prospects. But for a long-term investor, these are only temporary headwinds, and short-term noise should not influence long-term investors.

I firmly believe that many Americans will continue to dream of building their dream home, as they have in the past, and, therefore, the long-term business outlook is still there. However, higher interest rates could have an impact on future growth rates, as the low cost of debt has helped the market over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

One sign of quality is a high ROIC, and with a 5Y median of 23.61% and growing sales, Lowe's management really shows that they are excellent capital allocators. Combined with their competitive advantages of economies of scale and brand name, they should be able to defend their market position in the future.

However, I would rate Home Depot as the slightly better company because they have better margins, and they have overtaken Lowe's in terms of supply chain management. And they are also outperforming Lowe's already very strong ROIC. But that does not make them the better stock to buy now, and I think Lowe's could be the better option over the next 10 years. It could also be argued that the greater focus on DIY (do it yourself) could help Lowe's over the next few years and that Home Depot will have a tougher time.

If you are interested in Home Depot's analysis, you can read it here. I gave them a buy rating with a high probability of outperforming the market over 10 years.

In terms of valuation, I will apply a multiple to earnings and also factor in dividends and share count reduction to arrive at my 10-year figure and annual return. To make this a little more secure, I will use one case where I will use more modest numbers and one case where I will use numbers that I think are likely to happen.

Net Income

Data by YCharts

Net income has grown by ~11% per annum over the last 10 years, from $2.17 billion to $6.44 billion. To reflect a more cautious assumption, I would use 7% and 8% per annum for the calculation, which would result in a multiple of 1.97x and 2.16x over 10 years.

Shares Outstanding

Data by YCharts

Lowe's really did buy back shares aggressively, as evidenced by its 6.57% CAGR. Last year, they bought back $14.1 billion worth of shares, representing 10% of the outstanding shares, and they have also announced a new $15 billion buyback program, which shows that there are no signs of slowing down. So, I would argue that share buybacks could add 4% or 4.5% a year to total returns, because each share bought back increases the shareholder's stake in the company. This would result in a multiple of 1.48x and 1.55x, respectively.

Multiple Expansion

Data by YCharts

The valuation, in my opinion, has no room for multiple expansions and, therefore, I think a 0.8x multiple and a 1.0x multiple are reasonable. Higher interest rates for an extended period are also likely to put pressure on multiples.

Dividends

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Dividend growth is one of Lowe's great strengths. Since 1989, the CAGR has been 20.67% per year and the dividend yield is currently around 2%. The annual growth rate over the last 5 years of ~20% is also in line with historical results.

So dividends should add another 2% or 2.5% per annum to total returns, giving a multiple of 1.22x or 1.28x. Reinvested dividends could boost returns even further.

Valuation

The first assumption, which is the more conservative one, is for:

Earnings: 1.97

Multiple: 0.8

Shares Outstanding: 1.48

Dividends: 1.22

1.97 x 0.8 x 1.48 x 1.22 = 2.85x over 10 years, or 11.05% per year.

In the more optimistic scenario, we have the following figures:

Earnings: 2.16

Multiple: 1

Shares Outstanding: 1.55

Dividends: 1.28

2.16 x 1 x 1.55 x 1.28 = 4.29x over 10 years, or 15.68% per year.

So both figures look very promising compared to the total return of the S&P 500, which should be around 10% if the past is a good guide to future long-term returns. Even on the conservative assumption, Lowe's could outperform, and the optimistic one has the prospect of strong outperformance.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

As a matter of whether a stock is fairly valued, I like to use the EV / EBIT. With a multiple of 12.88x, Lowe's is fairly valued, and even historically the stock is cheap compared to past valuations. Therefore, this is a good time to build a long-term position in Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Conclusion

For long-term investors, Lowe's Companies, Inc. offers an attractive opportunity to achieve strong results over a 10-year period, with the potential for annual returns in excess of 15%. The quality of the business and competitive advantages, combined with a strong balance sheet, should also provide a good safety net.

Temporary headwinds should not be a major concern if you are investing for the longer term, and dips could be used to buy more Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares if the thesis remains intact going forward.