Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky - CFO & Administrative Officer

Santiago Donato - IR Officer

Jorge Cruces - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Santiago Donato

I will give a word to Matias Ivan Gaivironsky, CFO.

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky

Good morning, everybody. We finished our third quarter of 2023. We are very happy with the results. We can see a strong financial and operational performance. We saw during the quarter an increase in the occupancy of our shopping centers and also a tenant sales improvement. Our office portfolio, the premium part of the office portfolio has 100% occupancy. We reached 100% in the Della Paolera building during the quarter. Also our hotels has a strong EBITDA now and higher occupancy than the previous quarters.

During the quarter, we saw also disposals of our building in 200 Della Paolera, we sold 7 floors at very good prices. And also during the quarter, we reevaluated the remaining surface in this building because the prices that we have been selling were higher than the book value on the last quarter.

Also during the quarter, there was an important event regarding our leverage. We finished the process of the deleverage and the cancellation of all the remaining debt on the previous bonds that we have been dealing with the Central Bank regulation, we canceled the 2 ones, and we issue a new one --2 new ones to obtain the proceeds to cancel. So we are happy with that.

And also at the end of last week, we paid a dividend that was approved by our shareholders' meeting in April. There was an important dividend, a dividend yield of 13% at the moment that we approved the dividend.

So

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.