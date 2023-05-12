Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JBS SA (JBSAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 2:55 PM ETJBS S.A. (JBSAY)
JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilberto Tomazoni - CEO

Guilherme Cavalcanti - CFO & IR Officer

Wesley Batista Filho - CEO, JBS South America

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays Bank

Priya Ohri-Gupta - Barclays Bank

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to JBS S.A. and JBS USA First Quarter of 2023 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director. This event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of JBS management. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Now I will turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Mr. Tomazoni, you may begin your presentation.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for part in of this earning call. We started 2023 facing many challenges. But our global and diversified platforms continues to be effortless, especially when we look at our full year. With the operational management measures and significant improvement in the outlook, we can see more positive performance in line with our potential.

As we pointed in our last quarter, this period faced a high input costs, persistent inflation and supply and demand imbalance. In addition, being a traditional weaker period for the global protein industry. All necessary actions to reduce the impact of these circumstances have been taken.

Beyond market conditions, two business were particularly impacted this quarter, Beef USA and Seara. In United States, we faces a high cattle prices and a compression of

