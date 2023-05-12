Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Harry Sullivan - SCR Partners

John Mazarakis - Executive Chairman

Anthony Cappell - CEO & Director

Phillip Silverman - Interim CFO, Company Secretary & Controller

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Hecht - JMP Securities

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Chicago and Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tripp Sullivan. Please go ahead.

Harry Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance conference call to review the company's results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call today will be John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman; Tony Cappell, Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Bodmeier, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer; and Phil Silverman, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our supplemental filed with the SEC. A live audio webcast of this call is being made available today. For those who listen to the replay of this webcast, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, May 9, 2023, will not be updated subsequent to this call.

During this call, certain comments and statements we make may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our pipeline of potential loans and other investments, future dividends and financing activity.

All forward-looking statements represent Chicago Atlantic's judgment as of the date of this conference call and are subject to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.