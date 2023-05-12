Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PRNT: Patience Required As 3D Printing Finds Its Spot In The Market

Summary

  • PRNT invests in companies involved in 3D printing technologies.
  • Many sectors could incorporate 3D printing on a greater scale in the future, but this prospect is only so graspable while 3D printing still faces several profitability hurdles.
  • I rate this ETF a Sell for now, as even amid the ongoing robotics and automation hype, PRNT could struggle to gain the same momentum.

The realms of robotics and automation house many avenues for profit, and 3D printing could become a lucrative industry with time. As numerous industries still rely on outsourcing for various products, 3D printing could drastically improve the speed of business

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
55 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

