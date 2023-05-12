Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:03 PM ETACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Fox - Vice President-Investor Relations

George Chamoun - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Zerella - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Chris Pierce - Needham & Company

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Ron Josey - Citi

Michael Graham - Canaccord

Nick Jones - JMP Securities

Nat Schindler - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ACV First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand a conference over to your speaker today Tim Fox, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Tim Fox

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining ACV's conference call to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are George Chamoun, Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Zerella, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to our business can be found in our SEC filings and in today's press release, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in today's earnings materials, which

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.