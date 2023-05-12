Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Asustek Computer, Inc. (AKCPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:12 PM ETASUSTeK Computer Inc. (AKCPF)
Asustek Computer, Inc. (OTC:AKCPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Welcome to ASUSTeK's online investors conference for the first quarter of 2023. Today's conference will be hosted by our co-CEOs, Mr. S.Y. Hsu and Mr. Samson Hu as well as our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu. This conference will proceed in 2 phases. Phase 1, we'll go over the financial results of the first quarter of 2023 by Mr. Nick Wu, while our co-CEOs will go over our strategies and future outlook. Phase 2 will be the Q&A segment. [Operator Instructions].

Now we'll have our CFO go over our financial results.

Nick Wu

Thank you. So to our friends, please look to the fifth slide, which discloses our brand profits and losses for the first quarter of 2023. For this quarter, our net revenue was TWD 102.4 billion, a quarter-over-quarter decline of 13% and a 20% decline year-after-year. But looking at data provided by research firms, the PC market as a whole declined by about 30% over this quarter year-over-year, so our revenue trend was actually better than that of the market as a whole. As for our profit, we saw an operating loss of about TWD 3.6 billion for the first quarter for a margin of minus 3.6%. This is in line with our existing targets and forecasts.

We saw two major sources of pressure from the first quarter. First of all, is our -- from our channels. So you can see that our sales allowances was about minus 16%. And second, as I said previously, the industry is still seeing suppressed revenues and shipments, so as a result, the diseconomies of scale led to relatively high operating expenses of about

