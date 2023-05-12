Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

authID Inc. (AUID) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:18 PM ETauthID Inc. (AUID)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Arad - General Counsel

Rhon Daguro - Chief Executive Officer

Annie Pham - Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Szoke - Chief Technology Officer and Founder

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to authID Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Graham Arad. Sir, you may begin.

Graham Arad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. With me on today's call are our CEO, Rhon Daguro; our CFO, Annie Pham; and our CTO and Founder, Tom Szoke. By now, you should have access to today's press release announcing our first quarter 2023 results. If you have not received this, the release can be found on our website at www.authid.ai under the Investor Relations section.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial information. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently from other companies' similarly titled non-GAAP information. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial information appear in today's press release.

Before we begin our formal remarks, let me also remind you, everyone, that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Some of these risks are mentioned in today's press release, others are discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings, which were made available at www.sec.gov.

As the operator mentioned, we will have a Q&A session

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.