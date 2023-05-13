Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Retail Earnings, Debt Standoff And ChatGPT Goes To DC

The ticking bomb of a potential default by the U.S. government will be front and center with investors again next week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup (C) CEO Jane Fraser and other board members of the Bank Policy Institute in Washington to discuss the debt limit talks. Dimon has already warned that markets will be gripped by panic as the U.S. approaches a possible default on its sovereign debt. On the same theme, Seeking Alpha analyst Logan Kane advised that the standoff could be even worse for markets than anticipated.

The economic calendar will include the release of the retail sales report on May 16. Economists forecast a 0.7% month-over-month increase in the headline number with auto sales cruising in stronger during the month. After stripping out the auto and gas categories, retail sales are expected to show a 0.2% gain. Other key reports out during the week include updates on industrial production, business inventories, housing starts, and initial jobless claims. The earnings calendar includes a heavy focus on the retail sector with Home Depot (HD) (preview), Target (TGT) (analysis), Walmart (WMT) (analysis), Fiverr International (FVRR) (preview) and Foot Locker (FL) all reporting. Investor events are scheduled for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (

