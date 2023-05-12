Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:25 PM ETEscalade, Incorporated (ESCA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Griffin - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Walter Glazer - Chief Executive Officer and President

Stephen Wawrin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Escalade's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Griffin, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Griffin

Thank you, operator. On behalf of the entire team at Escalade, I'd like to welcome you to our first quarter 2023 results conference call. Leading the call with me today are President and CEO, Walt Glazer; and Stephen Wawrin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Walt.

Walter Glazer

Thank you, Patrick and welcome to those joining us on the call today. As expected, our first quarter results were impacted by anticipated softening in consumer demand that carried over from the fourth quarter. Early in 2023, elevated channel inventories have weighed on the pace of reordering at retail, particularly with our archery and basketball categories. Based on recent POS trends and discussions with our retail partners, we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.