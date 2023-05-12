Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Maura - CEO

Jeremy Smeltser - CFO

Faisal Qadir - VP of Strategic Finance & Enterprise Reporting

Conference Call Participants

Peter Grom - UBS

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co.

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Michael O'Brien - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Faisal Qadir. Please go ahead.

Faisal Qadir

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Spectrum Brands Holdings Q2 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. I’m Faisal Qadir, Vice President of Strategic Finance and Enterprise Reporting, and I will moderate today’s call.

To help you follow our comments, we have placed a Slide presentation on the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.spectrumbrands.com. The document will remain there following our call. Starting with Slide 2 of the presentation, our call will be led by David Maura, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Smeltser, Chief Financial Officer. After opening remarks, we will conduct the Q&A.

Turning to Slide 3 and 4, our comments today include forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current expectations, projections, and assumptions, and are by nature uncertain. Actual results may differ materially. Due to that risk, Spectrum Brands encourages you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our press

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.