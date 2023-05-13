Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $25,000 Among May's Top 30 Stocks

May 13, 2023 3:00 PM ETAAPL, ABNB, ADBE, AMZN, AVGO, AXP, CRM, DGRO, DPSGY, DPSTF, GOOG, GOOGL, ITUB, JNJ, JPM, LIN, MA, MELI, MO, MSFT, NKE, NONOF, NVO, PFE, SCHW, SU, SU:CA, T, TRV, TSLA, USB, VALE, VICI, VZ, WM2 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • An investment strategy that combines dividend income with dividend growth, brings several benefits for dividend income investors.
  • In this article, I will show you how you could build a dividend income investment portfolio by allocating $25,000 among 30 companies that I currently consider to be attractive.
  • The Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of this investment portfolio stands at 3.30%. Furthermore, the picks have shown a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 10.83%, promising dividend growth.

Portfolio management and asset allocation concept : Dollar bag, financial products on balance scale e.g ETFs, REITs, stocks, commodities, bonds, mutual funds, depicts balancing between risk and return

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

In today’s article, I will show you how you could build an attractive dividend income investment portfolio by allocating $25,000 among 30 companies that I consider to be attractive at this moment in time.

The amount

Allocation per Company

Source: The Author

Portfolio Allocation per Sector

Source: The Author

SCHD: Top 10 Holdings

Source: schwabassetmanagement.com

Allocation per Sector: ETF allocated over Sectors it is invested

Source: The Author

Alloaction per Industry

Source: The Author

Allocation per Industry: ETF Allocated over Industries it is invested in

Source: The Author

Allocation per Country

Source: The Author

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.56K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MO, AMZN, AXP, T, AAPL, ITUB, JNJ, JPM, MA, MSFT, NKE, PFE, SU, TSLA, USB, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.