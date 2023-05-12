Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:30 PM ETLisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA)
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Menditto - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

David Mazzo - CEO

James Nisco - VP, Finance and Treasury

Kristen Buck - EVP, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Brozak - WBB Securities

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Pete Enderlin - MAZ Partner

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the Lisata Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Currently all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to John Menditto, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Lisata. Please go ahead, sir.

John Menditto

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Lisata's first quarter 2023 conference call, to discuss our financial results and the opportunity to provide a business update. Joining me today from our management team are Dr. David Mazzo, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kristen Buck, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and James Nisco, Vice President of Finance and Treasury.

Shortly before this call, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2023 financial results, which is available under the Investors & News section of the company website, along with the webcast replay of this call. If you have not received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's e-mail distribution list, please email me at jmenditto@lisata.com.

Before we begin, I remind you that comments made by management during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Lisata. I encourage you to review the company's

